Eagles Attend Arkansas Pro Day: Coach Drills ‘Smooth’ A.J. Brown Clone

The quest to find DeVonta Smith’s counterpart is far from over but one name keeps popping up. Treylon Burks has been mocked to the Philadelphia Eagles by several analysts, including one from ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr.

The former Arkansas standout met with team brass at the NFL Scouting Combine while telling reporters (via NBC Sports’ Dave Zangaro) that he mimics his game after 49ers All-Pro Deebo Samuel. Burks was one of three receivers to take a formal meeting with Philadephia. The others? Drake London of USC and Skyy Moore of Western Michigan.

It appears as if Burks made the greatest first impression — perhaps he went 5-of-5 on the mini hoop? — since Eagles wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead was spotted down at Arkansas Pro Day running the 6-foot-3, 225-pounder through drills. Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline reported that Burks looked “smooth” in talks with “people on the ground.”

He has Burks ranked as a first-round selection and the sixth-best receiver in the 2022 NFL draft, although there are concerns over his sluggish 40 time (4.50 seconds).

I’m not worried about Treylon Burks 40 time and you shouldn’t be either.

“I would say just my physicality, able to be used at multiple positions,” Burks told Zangaro when asked why he’s the best receiver in this draft class. “I can play outside receiver, inside receiver and running back. It doesn’t matter. That sets me apart from everybody else.”

Scouting Report: ‘Tape is Extremely Exciting’

Burks has drawn favorable comparisons to Titans stud A.J. Brown due to his size. He’s an instant mismatch for most corners and safeties, plus scouts have been raving about his work ethic and competitiveness. Burks caught 66 balls for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021 before opting out of the Outback Bowl. He also rushed 14 times for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Yes, it would have been fun to see Treylon Burks run in the 4.3's yesterday, but there's no reason to bump him down rankings. My comparison for him is AJ Brown. Brown: 225. 4.49 40. 120 Broad.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein called his tape “extremely exciting” while praising his versatility to move around the formation. Or line up out of the backfield. Two major selling points: Burks recorded eight catches for 179 yards and 2 touchdowns versus Alabama; and his 92.6 grade against single coverage (via Pro Football Focus) was the highest since 2020.

Another Day, Another Amari Cooper Rumor

There is still a chance the Eagles could use free agency to address their need for a No. 2 receiver. The Dallas Cowboys are expected to either cut or trade Amari Cooper in the coming days and the Pro Bowler can’t escape the rumor mill. Heavy proposed a sure-fire trade to put him in a midnight green jersey, then NFL great LeSean McCoy threw his support behind the move. Cooper checks all the boxes.

CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin suggested the Eagles wait until (if?) the Cowboys release him and try and sign him for less than the $20 million he’s currently owed. Cooper is still just 27 years old and won’t turn 28 until June 17.

“Dallas might not view Cooper as being worth $20 million per year, but the Eagles don’t have to sign him to the same exact deal,” Durbin wrote. “He’s still only 27 years old, so he should have several more productive years ahead of him.”