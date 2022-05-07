Eagles Stars Fire Back at ‘Mean-Mugging’ Miami Heat Guard Tyler Herro

The Philadelphia 76ers invited three Eagles defensive players – Haason Reddick, Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean – to ring the ceremonial Liberty Bell prior to tip-off in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. They sat courtside, in the front row right by the basket, for all 48 minutes.

They were treated to a 99-79 victory by the hometown Sixers to make it a 2-1 playoff series. But one Eagles star didn’t like the way a certain Miami Heat player looked at him. Following a breakaway dunk off a steal at the end of the first quarter, Tyler Herro gave a mean mug while pointing his finger at Reddick. The man with 31 career sacks didn’t appreciate the gesture.

Reddick took to Twitter to fire a warning shot at Herro: “I do not appreciate the way Tyler Herro just looked at me.” Davis jumped out of his seat and started laughing, then shared a priceless reaction after the Heat lost.

All three guys appeared to have a fantastic time at Game 3. Reddick, of course, is a Philadelphia native who grew up not far from the Sixers’ training complex in New Jersey. He was probably trying to show his rookie teammates how fun it’s going to be playing in Philly. Davis hails from North Carolina, while Dean was born in Mississippi. Both rookie players attended the University of Georgia.

Lane Johnson Supports Joel Embiid for MVP

Joel Embiid walked out of the tunnel on Friday night looking like a real superhero. He wore a protective mask to cover his broken face, then proceeded to score 18 points and grab 11 rebounds in 36 minutes. It was a performance for the ages, one that illustrated just how important he is to the Sixers’ success.

Embiid is a contender for the NBA’s MVP award which should be announced any day now. He had a slew of support flooding Twitter after Game 3, including a big shout out from Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson.

Give that man his MVP trophy! @JoelEmbiid is tough 💪 #PhilaUnite — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) May 7, 2022

There had been buzz around Wells Fargo Center before the game that Embiid might be handed the MVP trophy. His trainer Drew Hanlen had flown into town, plus his return from an orbital bone fracture and torn ligament in his right thumb was nothing less than heroic. That ceremony, if it happens, will have to wait. Either way, his teammates and everyone else in Philly appreciated his effort versus Miami.

“It was game time. It was winning time. It’s the playoffs,” James Harden said. “Joel knew how much we needed him and he delivered. His dominance on both ends is very important to this team. That’s why he’s the MVP. We fed off that and we’ve got to keep pushing.”

Eagles Ink 12 UDFAs Prior to Rookie Minicamp

The Eagles officially announced the signing of 12 undrafted rookie free agents. The team began their two-day rookie minicamp on Friday and 42 players reported on time. It’s a chance for the new guys to get meet each other and their coaches while getting acclimated to the playbook.