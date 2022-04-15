Tyrann Mathieu Fires Back at Report Claiming Eagles Talks Have ‘Stalled’

Tyrann Mathieu remains available in free agency following reports of the Philadelphia Eagles showing interest. He could be seeking as much as $14.8 million per year, according to projected numbers from Spotrac. Whatever the case, Mathieu is on the team’s radar and would fill an immediate need at safety.

The Philly Pod’s Victor Williams recently cited sources saying that talks had stalled between the Eagles and Mathieu due to the belief that Kyle Hamilton may fall to them in the draft. The former Notre Dame star is widely considered to be the best safety in this year’s class, arguably the best prospect at the position in years.

People in the know have told Williams that the Eagles are waiting to see how the draft shakes out before making a formal offer to Mathieu. However, the 29-year-old safety disagreed with that report. He tweeted “lol, yeah, ok” in response. to Williams, seeming to indicate that talks haven’t cooled between him and Philly.

Or, as Williams noted, maybe Mathieu is just throwing some shade at anyone who believes Hamilton is on par with him.

Praise GOD! — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) April 12, 2022

Known affectionately as the Honey Badger, Mathieu has been selected to three Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams while winning a Super Bowl championship with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019.

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Eagles Bring Back Andre Chachere

Philadelphia officially signed Andre Chachere to a veteran minimum deal for one year valued at $875,000. Both the Eagles and his sports agency, Wasserman, confirmed the move.

Chachere is a hybrid defensive back who can play cornerback or safety. He was used primarily as a special teams player in 2021 and handled gunner duties. He finished with 15 total tackles in 16 games, including five tackles on special teams.

Safety, Big Position of Need

The Eagles need to do something to shore up the safety spot whether it’s signing Mathieu or drafting Hamilton. They are slated to go into the 2022 campaign with Anthony Harris and Marcus Epps as the starters. Third-year player K’Von Wallace could get an extended look at training camp as well.

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon talked about his rotation there back in late December, ahead of the playoffs. He praised the group’s development throughout the year.

“Yeah, I am happy how that’s going. That’s a credit to [Defensive Backs Coach] Dennard [Wilson] and [Assistant Coach] D.K. [McDonald],” Gannon said. “They’ve done a really good job with that. Not just the safety position, but everybody. The nickel and the corner spots, the whole back end. I’m really pleased where that group is going and where they’re trending and how they are playing right now.”

Of course, Gannon still had Rodney McLeod on the roster at the time. The veteran safety and Super Bowl champion has since left in free agency for the Indianapolis Colts.