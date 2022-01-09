Eagles Young Playmaker Narrowly Avoids ACL Tear: Report

It was a tale of two nights for Tyree Jackson who caught his first NFL touchdown, then limped off the field. The young tight end caught a three-yard shovel pass in the first quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles grabbed a 7-0 lead.

Not only was it Jackson’s first touchdown, it was his first NFL catch. Period.

But the lead didn’t last. And neither did Jackson. The 24-year-old injured his knee on a punt return early in the fourth quarter as he slammed on the brakes before going out of bounds. The Eagles ruled him out with a knee injury and he never returned.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Jackson’s injury isn’t thought to be season ending. The converted quarterback didn’t suffer a torn ACL as many had feared when the play first happened. He’ll have an MRI on his knee on Sunday to further assess the damage. Remember, Jackson missed the first six weeks of the season with a fractured back. He didn’t see his first meaningful snap until November 7 versus Los Angeles.

Philadelphia also watched defensive tackle Marvin Wilson (eye), cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. (foot), linebacker Shaun Bradley (shoulder), tackle Brett Toth (knee) all come up lame against Dallas. Bradley and Jackson were the only two officially ruled out.

Gardner Minshew Confirms Coaches Meeting

Nick Sirianni didn’t want to reveal details on his reported meeting with Gardner Minshew last week. The head coach prefers to keep one-on-one conversations private. However, Minshew confirmed it happened and what was said after Saturday’s game.

The backup quarterback simply marched into Sirianni’s office and asked him what it would take for him to win the starting job from Jalen Hurts. His response? Hurts is the starter. Minshew walked away fine and appreciated the transparency.

Minshew started for the Eagles in the regular-season finale after Sirianni decided to rest Hurts. He went 19-of-33 for 186 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Philadelphia lost 51-26 to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18.

Sirianni Reveals Playoff Message

The message has been the same all year and it’s not going to change now. Sirianni struck gold when he started running the football in late October. The Eagles went 7-2 down the stretch and talked about getting one-percent better every single day. That will continue to be the mantra heading into the playoffs, the first postseason under Sirianni.

“The same message that we’ve had the entire time,” Sirianni said when asked to reveal his message. “And the first message is, what’s that saying? We didn’t come this far to only come this far, right? So let’s make sure we’re locked into what put us in this position in the first place, right?

“Detail in meetings starting with the coaches going to the players. Full speed in walk-through to the snap, and then high intensity at practice and try, and get a little bit better each day to put ourselves in a position to go 1-0 this week. So that’s our formula, that’s our process, and that’s what we’ll continue to preach throughout.”