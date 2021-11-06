Eagles Activate Preseason Standout, Elevate ‘Unique Talent’

The Philadelphia Eagles added some legitimate offensive juice to the active roster 24 hours prior to kickoff. The team announced tight end Tyree Jackson was activated to the 53. They also elevated running back Jordan Howard and receiver John Hightower from the practice squad.

Head coach Nick Sirianni hinted at Jackson being ready to go during his latest media availability, saying “we’re still sorting through some things.” The converted college quarterback caught two passes for 32 yards during a two-minute drill in the first preseason game, then fractured his back at a training camp practice. The organization, especially general manager Howie Roseman, remains very high on him.

“If he’s going to look like he did during training camp, like, that’s going to be a player for us,” Roseman told reporters on October 15. “But he’s got to show it in games. And this is an opportunity for him to come back and for us to see that. We don’t think that’s just a shot in the dark. We think this guy’s got some traits.”

#Eagles TE Tyree Jackson caught two passes for 32 yards during a 2-minute drill to close out the 1st half. Jackson has turned heads so far in training camp. 👀6'7", 249lbs, 4.59 40, 34.5" Vert 👀 His closest TE athletic comparison is Logan Thomas, another QB-TE convert. pic.twitter.com/NoBrudcktB — Steve Frederick (@SteveFrederick_) August 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Howard was expected to be called up. The one-time Pro Bowler rushed for 57 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns versus Detroit. He should have another large role in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers. This marks the second time the Eagles have elevated Howard from the practice squad so his eligibility is maxed out. If they want to use him in Week 10, they will have to permanently sign him.

Sirianni Delivers Praise for Hightower

The Eagles have been stashing Hightower away on the practice squad all year. The 2020 fifth-rounder was cut coming out of training camp, but Philadelphia got him back after he went unclaimed on waivers. If Hightower is made active in Week 9, it would mark his first snaps of the 2021 campaign. The timing would be interesting since Sirianni was just hyping him up.

“John, he just got really good skill, he’s got great speed, he’s got good ability off the line of scrimmage,” Sirianni told reporters. “Again, he’s fast. I think there’s a movie out there – I think it’s Friday Night Lights where they’re asking the guy from Odessa, Texas, about who are they playing, Dallas Carter, and he says like three things, but he starts, ‘They’re fast.'”

“He says three other things. And he says they’re fast again. That’s my analogy. John’s fast. That’s why I kind of said it like that. But he’s got some unique talents and we’re sure glad we have him. Again, I feel good about the wide receiver room.”

Hightower did see action in 13 games last season and made 10 catches for 167 yards. His route-running seemed to be a problem at times.

Happy Salute to Service Week

The NFL celebrates “Salute to Service” in Week 9, part of their year-round effort to “Honor, Empower, and Connect our nation’s service members, veterans, and their families.” They have raised more than $51 million for the league’s military nonprofit partners since 2011.

Sirianni and his fellow coaches will be sporting camouflaged hoodies on the sideline, with players sporting “Salute to Service” patches on the field. The Eagles will also be giving out complimentary flags to fans in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field.