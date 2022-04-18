Ex-Eagles QBs Make Highlight-Reel Plays in USFL Debuts

For anyone wanting to keep tabs on a pair of former Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks who took their talents to the USFL, we got you covered. Clayton Thorson guided the Houston Gamblers to a victory on Sunday, one day after Luis Perez and the New Jersey Generals came up short.

Thorson – a fifth-rounder for Philly in 2019 – went 9-of-17 for 73 yards and 1 touchdown during a 17-12 win. He was far from perfect but his 12-yard scoring strike to Isaiah Zuber (for a beautiful toe-tapping touchdown) in the second quarter was enough to provide the difference. Thorson was cut by the Eagles coming out of training camp in 2019.

Clayton Thorson ➡️ Isaiah Zuber for Houston’s first offensive TD!! The Gamblers continue to pile it on pic.twitter.com/hL0jz9ify5 — BarnBurner Sports (@BB__Sports) April 17, 2022

Meanwhile, Perez finished 13-of-18 for 143 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 28-24 loss. The undrafted quarterback from the 2018 NFL draft was impressive, though. Perez connected with Braedon Bowman for a 13-yard scoring strike before hitting Randy Satterfield for a 3-yard touchdown. The Eagles waived Perez back in 2019 after about a month in midnight green.

HOW ABOUT THAT FOR A FIRST PLAY. Luis Perez hit Randy Satterfield for a 49-yard strike. 📺: @FOXSports, @NBCSports & @PeacockTV pic.twitter.com/QKJ0NxcsnR — New Jersey Generals (@USFLGenerals) April 16, 2022

One more signal-caller with Philly ties is waiting to make his USFL debut. Kyle Lauletta, a native of Downingtown, PA, will start for the Pittsburgh Maulers today (April 18) after their game against the Tampa Bay Bandits was postponed due to rain. The 27-year-old was drafted by the New York Giants in the 4th round of the 2018 NFL draft, then spent the 2019 season on the Eagles’ practice squad. Lauletta was waived in 2020 despite inking a futures contract.

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Forgettable Eagles: Biggest Draft Busts

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Reuben Frank cobbled together a depressing list of the “Biggest 1st-Round Busts” in Eagles’ franchise history. It was a sobering trip down memory lane. Frank ranked them from “worst to not-quite-so worst.” Number one? Kevin Allen, an offensive tackle (and “horrible person”) who went 9th overall to Philly in 1985. Here’s what he wrote:

The less we say about Allen the better. He played one season before he wound up in prison, his career over before his 23rd birthday. Seven picks after the Eagles took Allen? The 49ers took Jerry Rice. A decision that haunted this franchise for years.

Other notable names on the list included Leonard Renfro, Jerome McDougle, Jalen Reagor, Danny Watkins, Antone Davis, Marcus Smith, Bernard Williams, Andre Dillard, Brodrick Bunkley, Derek Barnett, Lester Holmes, Freddie Mitchell, among others.

Counting down the busts! Ranking the biggest 1st-round busts in Eagles history from worst to … less worst.https://t.co/IochyJqVGX — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) April 18, 2022

Eagles Nab USC Edge Rusher in Mock Draft

The Eagles are looking to add depth at defensive end in this year’s draft after finishing second-worst in sacks last season. They would likely pounce on Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon) or Jermaine Johnson II (Florida State) if either guy falls to them at No. 15. Of course, the team also has gaping holes to fill at safety, linebacker, receiver, and cornerback.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. had them waiting on edge rusher until the 2nd round where he picked Drake Jackson (USC) for them at 51st overall.

“There was a time when I thought Jackson might be a top-10 pick, but he never quite put everything together for the Trojans,” wrote Kiper on Jackson. “Still, NFL teams will see his size (6-foot-3, 254 pounds) and physical traits and think they can coach him to hit his ceiling. For the Eagles, Jackson might be a situational pass-rusher at first while he develops his game. Edge rush is a clear need for Philly.”