Ex-Eagles Super Bowl Champ Sounds Off on ‘Monster’ QB

Former Philadelphia Eagles standout Vinny Curry repeated the word “monster” three times when describing Jalen Hurts. The one-time Super Bowl champion expects big things out of the dual-threat quarterback in 2022.

“Monster. Monster. Monster,” Curry told JAKIB Sports. “He got what it takes.”

Curry was speaking with veteran reporter Derrick Gunn as the two rehashed the good old days, including the Eagles’ improbable 2017 championship run. One thing Curry learned during his eight years wearing midnight green is that the Philly fans are always clamoring for the backup quarterback. And the franchise always has a quality No. 2 on the roster to feed that controversy.

“What did I tell you about Philly, bro? They always want the next guy to go,” Curry told Gunn. “What’s his name? [Gardner] Minshew? Minshew’s a good player but it’s Jalen’s team. Gotta roll with him. And hopefully by the time the season starts, for them to be compared to the ’17 season, you gotta have quarterback competition, it’s the only way Philly knows how to do business. You know when I was coming up it was [Donovan] McNabb and Kevin Kolb, then McNabb and [Michael] Vick.”

Curry left the Eagles after the 2020 season, then inked a one-year deal with the New York Jets. Zach Wilson is the starter there, another guy who has taken a ton of heat from outsiders. Don’t sleep on Wilson.

“This is going to be his year,” Curry said. “He’s going to prove a lot of people wrong.”

Surviving Rare Blood Disorder, Spleen Removal

Curry has been to hell and back over the past 12 months following the discovery of a rare blood disorder last June. The 33-year-old had to have his spleen removed and a blood clot developed which caused him to miss the 2021 season. Fortunately, everything worked out for Curry who went through some dark times.

“I’ve been playing this game since I was 5 or 6 years old,” Curry told the New York Post. “You love the game so much and what it means to you, but in a blink of an eye, this could’ve taken me away from my babies. It was the most scariest thing.”

God is Good!!! — Vinny Curry (@MrGetFlee99) May 25, 2022

Curry will be back on the field this season after inking a one-year deal worth $1.3 million with the New York Jets. The one-time Super Bowl champion hasn’t played since 2020 when he recorded three sacks in 11 games for the Eagles.

Chip Kelly Strangely Trending on Twitter

Eagles fans had Chip Kelly’s name trending on Twitter on June 29 after one influencer brought up the LeSean McCoy trade. That move, coupled with Kelly’s decision to cut DeSean Jackson, dismantled one of the most explosive offenses in football at the time. The fans will never forget.

And it appears as if Kelly is up to his old tricks at UCLA. The head coach in Westwood has lost 11 out of 12 prospects to other school despite initially getting verbal commitments from them. The exact reasons why they chose to ditch Kelly and UCLA weren’t disclosed.