Eagles Legend Denies Wild Zach Ertz Trade Rumor

The reports of Zach Ertz taking the next flight from Philadelphia to Buffalo have been proven false. Well, for now anyway. The Bills remain the top rumored destination for the three-time Pro Bowler, but a trade doesn’t appear as imminent as previously thought.

The scuttlebutt started last week when an old interview went viral. In it, Eagles radio play-by-play announcer Merrill Reese tells Dan Sileo of The National Football Show that Buffalo was “very close to a deal” for Ertz. The legendary “Voice of the Eagles” quickly added: “I don’t have any inside information to substantiate this.” After that, the gossip mongers went into hyper-drive and called it a done deal.

Wait a minute. Not so fast. Reese felt a need to clear the air and vehemently denied any trade was anywhere near being completed during a chat with Nick Fierro. The long-time Eagles reporter (and current Bills Central writer) quickly relayed Reese’s comments to the masses:

It was at least a week or two ago. I don’t even remember. It might have been a week ago, two weeks ago, I was referring to a report that I read someplace weeks before that. I said I didn’t have any inside information. And then I kiddingly said to him that ‘you and Zach Ertz have the same chance of being on the Eagles this year.’

Just spoke with #Eagles broadcaster Merrill Reese on this Zach Ertz matter. He said the interview he did was at least a week ago and that he was just talking about a report that he had read. He can’t understand all the headlines that popped up today. And neither can I. — Nick Fierro (@NickFierro) July 1, 2021

So there you have it: an innocent mistake that turned into a false headline. That doesn’t mean that Ertz won’t be sent packing to Buffalo. In fact, the Bills are the odds-on favorites to land the Super Bowl champion. Stay tuned.

Dallas Goedert Makes Interesting List

Ertz’s replacement as the new TE1 in Philly will be Dallas Goedert, assuming a trade happens prior to training camp. The 26-year-old has all the makings of an elite tight end — great pass-catcher, dominant run blocker, crafty route runner — and carries a cheap contract (one year at $1.2 million) into the 2021 season.

Bleacher Report named Goedert the one player the Eagles can “least afford to lose next offseason.” But the fourth-year player has already been angling for a new contract before he hits the field in 2021. His preference is to get something done now instead of after the season.

While there’s no denying Goedert’s incomparable skillset and immense potential, it would be somewhat of a gamble to pay him big money. He missed five games last year due to three different injuries (calf, ankle, thumb), plus his involvement in an offseason bar fight set him back. He finished the year with 46 receptions for 524 yards and three touchdowns, all down from his 2019 numbers.

Ertz Signs New Endorsement Deal

Meanwhile, Ertz got himself a shiny new endorsement deal with Sleep Number smart beds. He and his talented soccer star wife, Julie, have been appearing in new ads for the company. Take a look:

Julie and I have had a @sleepnumber 360 smart bed for 3 years and now we're official partners! Check us out in their latest campaign. 😎 #ad #SmarterSleep pic.twitter.com/hApBjMm3RD — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) July 6, 2021

Time will tell if the All-Star couple is sleeping in Philly, Buffalo, or somewhere else this football season.