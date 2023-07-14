NFL Rumors: Eagles Looking at Possible Zach Ertz Reunion?

One position group that could use a shot of adrenaline is tight end. The Philadelphia Eagles have a stud starter in Dallas Goedert but he’s backed up by a bunch of unknowns. It’s an interesting luxury item that the team could look to upgrade ahead of training camp.

The franchise has long valued depth at tight end over the years. Want proof? Look no further than the 2017 Super Bowl roster which featured a three-headed monster of Zach Ertz, Brent Celek, and Trey Burton. One of those names has been floated out in a possible reunion scenario in a move that would be met with great enthusiasm by the nostalgic Philly fan base. Yes, Ertz.

The three-time Pro Bowler was mentioned in a Philly Voice mailbag chat, although the chances of Ertz actually returning to the City of Brotherly Love seemed far-fetched. His salary is too expensive for a backup tight end, plus he’ll turn 33 years old on November 10.

“This is home. Philadelphia is home. I love this place” ❤️ -Zach Ertz was irked over the last few days when people who knew about the trade said you were going home to CA area pic.twitter.com/Z8ADQ3Skyo — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 15, 2021

Jimmy Kempski wrote the following about the Arizona Cardinals potentially trading Ertz back to Philadelphia:

Ertz has a base salary of $8,755,000 in 2023, $8.5 million of which is guaranteed. That is obviously way too expensive for a backup tight end. Even if Dallas Goedert tore an ACL or something, Ertz’s price tag would be too rich for my blood at this stage of his career as a starter. I’m sure the rebuilding Cardinals would be happy to trade him for a bag of kicking tees just to get him off their books, but my guess if that he’s not going anywhere unless the Cardinals eat some of his salary.

Favorites to Win Backup Tight End Spot

While Zach Ertz would be a fun name to add for a trip down memory lane, his addition to the 2023 roster just doesn’t make a lot of sense. The Eagles have enough guys with upside behind Dallas Goedert to feel pretty comfortable. They inked veteran Dan Arnold to a one-year deal in free agency. The “underrated playmaker” will get the first crack at the backup tight end job.

Dan Arnold went up and snatched it 😤 (via @TheCheckdown) pic.twitter.com/qUj00J1rGk — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 13, 2020

Further, down the roster, look at Tyree Jackson and Jack Stoll to round out the depth chart there. The Eagles have been very high on Jackson dating back to his breakout 2021 training camp. Injuries have stalled his growth and development but appears 100% healthy this summer. Stoll is what he is: a strong blocker who can catch a few passes over the middle. The third-year player’s value on special teams should secure him a roster spot.

The Eagles have signed TE Dan Arnold to a one-year deal. He joins a TE room of: Dallas Goedert

Grant Calcaterra

Jack Stoll

Tyree Jackson The battle for the backup tight end will be intriguing in training camp. — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) May 4, 2023

Grant Calcaterra Fighting for Roster Spot

Grant Calcaterra could be the odd man out if he doesn’t make an impact at camp. The former sixth-round pick — a former teammate of Jalen Hurts at Oklahoma — made five catches for 81 yards in 2022, including a 40-yard completion from Hurts for his first career reception.

Jalen Hurts on TE Grant Calcaterra, whom he was with at Oklahoma: “HE’s always been a silky, smooth guy.” Should get more chances with Goedert out. #Eagles — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) November 16, 2022

Dalton Keene and Brady Russell are the final two guys fighting for spots. Keene, a third-round pick of the Patriots in 2020, projects as a camp body and prime cut candidate. The Eagles did ink him to a futures contract back in January, though. Russell was signed to a $48,000 contract (via NBC Sports Philadelphia) as an undrafted rookie free agent in April. He made 67 career catches for 709 yards and 3 touchdowns in 42 games (32 starts) at the University of Colorado.