‘My Sense’: Eagles Insider Provides Zach Ertz Update

Don’t retire your No. 86 midnight green jersey just yet. There’s a chance Zach Ertz may report to training camp on July 27 and suit up for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ertz had been seeking either an offseason trade or his outright release from the team after negotiations on a contract extension stalled last year. Yet the three-time Pro Bowler remains on the roster as the Eagles fend off cheap offers. The Eagles aren’t going to give away arguably the greatest tight end in franchise history. Besides, Ertz is still under contract. And, according to Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro, there is a growing sense that he will report to training camp on time.

Spadaro appeared on Fantasy Sports Radio on SiriusXM where he discussed Ertz’s complicated situation in Philly. He believes the 30-year-old veteran will be “one of the players reporting” on July 27, adding that “we’ll see how it plays out” once he gets there. So what does that mean? In the best-case scenario, Ertz sits down with general manager Howie Roseman and the two work out a new contract.

"When players report to training camp on July 27, my sense is Zach Ertz will be one of those players reporting. After that, we'll see how it plays out." — @EaglesInsider with us on @SiriusXMFantasy — Joe Dolan (@FG_Dolan) June 25, 2021

“Zach’s a really good player and a really good person, and he’s under contract with the Eagles,” Roseman told reporters on May 1. “At the same time, we have a lot of respect for him and what kind of player he is and what he’s done for our team.”

Or Ertz shows up simply to avoid the hefty financial burden and free-agency implications. According to Pro Football Talk, the fine for skipping training camp is $50,000 per day and the loss of an accrued season toward free agency. Unless Ertz has an “opt-out silver bullet” in his current deal, similar to what Aaron Rodgers might use. Stay tuned.

Bills Still Interested in Pro Bowler?

The top team being linked to Ertz in a trade scenario has been the Buffalo Bills. They are prepared to head into the 2021 campaign with Dawson Knox as TE1, but not without legitimate concerns. Knox dropped 10 passes (20% of his targets) as a rookie in 2019 and four (9.1%) in 2020, according to ESPN.

A classic route from the old #Eagles play book. @zachertz has consistently made a living running this throughout his career. @te_university pic.twitter.com/YT2ycrhqXi — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) June 25, 2021

Knox recently attended the “Tight End University” summit in Nashville to improve his game. Ertz was there, too. And the 24-year-old has been pretty open about the Bills pursuing the Eagles star.

“No matter who they bring in, whether it’s a rookie or All-Pro like Zach [Ertz], I think it’ll be great just to elevate the competition,” Knox said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques. “Iron sharpens iron and that’s a big philosophy that I have.”

Time to End the ‘Ertz Madness’

Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia thinks it’s time to end the “Ertz madness.” The Eagles are a better team with Ertz on the field. No one can debate that fact. And there would be no better safety valve for a young quarterback like Jalen Hurts than a guy two years removed from an 88-catch season.

That’s not to say Dallas Goedert can’t handle the starting job, but why not keep both tight ends? Frank urged the two sides to find common ground:

The Eagles have been clear about wanting Ertz back, and Ertz has been clear about how much he loves the city. They should be able to work something out. Not to mention that if he stays here, he gets $8 million. If he’s released, that $8 million evaporates and he’s not getting anywhere close to it wherever he lands. So both sides have something to gain by getting this figured out.