‘Great Chance’: Eagles Insider Provides Zach Ertz Update

With one week until the start Philadelphia Eagles’ training camp, there is another update on the curious case of Zach Ertz. The three-time Pro Bowler had been angling for his trade or release for the past six months but all appears forgiven. Miracles never cease.

Ertz is expected to report to camp and honor the final year of his contract, per SportsRadio 94WIP’s Howard Eskin. He is apparently “over the issues” (namely his desire for a lucrative extension) that first compelled him to want out. Eskin’s voice carries considerable clout since he is a paid mouthpiece for the Eagles and even owns a Super Bowl ring.

“I don’t know what they’re going to do, everyone knows the situation,” Ertz told reporters on Jan. 4. “I love being in Philadelphia, I love being a Philadelphia Eagle, and we’ll have those [contract] conversations when we do. I’m not going to be bitter, I’m going to be honest and open and understanding.”

The 30-year-old was drafted by the Eagles in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft (35th overall). He is a Philly lifer who gives back to the community and holds a special place in the hearts of a rabid fan base. Remember, Ertz caught the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LII after diving into the end zone from 11 yards out. It’s one of the most memorable moments in franchise history.

Julie Ertz Wins Coveted ESPY Award

Julie Ertz received a 2021 ESPY Award for “Best NWSL Player” for her play with the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League. She beat out Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Kailen Sheridan (NJ/NY Gotham FC) and Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage).

Ertz is a star midfielder who excels at passing and on the defensive end of the pitch. She is a two-time Olympian for Team USA (2016, 2020) and helped the United States win World Cup titles at the 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Dallas Goedert Describes ‘Incredible Mentor’

Dallas Goedert was supposed to be the new TE1 in Philly as the Ertz contract dispute played itself out. The fourth-year tight end was starting to come into his own after hauling in 46 balls for 524 yards and three touchdowns in an injury-plagued 2020 campaign.

But Goedert didn’t sound too anxious to see Ertz leave the team even if he meant he got more snaps. He recently talked about what an “incredible mentor” the savvy veteran has been to him since his rookie year in 2018.

“Zach’s been an incredible mentor to me, you know the way he attacked every day, how much he knew about the playbook, how much he knew about opposing defenses,” Goedert said during spring OTAs. “We would leave the huddle as a rookie and he would tell me what I was doing, who I was going to block, and we’re not even to the line of scrimmage yet.

“So just the way he approached everything, the way he was able to dissect defenses, the way he was able to attack leverage, learning from him was one of the biggest blessings of my career. And the Eagles believing in me to be the No. 1 tight end if he doesn’t come back, it obviously just shows that my hard work has been paying off. “