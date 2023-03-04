Popular Eagles Player Assaulted, Robbed at Gunpoint: Report

Sometimes you have to count your blessings. Things could have been a whole lot worse. Such is the case when looking at the shocking news coming out of Maryland in regard to Philadelphia Eagles versatile slot receiver Zach Pascal.

The 28-year-old was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint in his hometown of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, according to a report from 6abc’s Action News. Pascal was allegedly assaulted by two unidentified suspects who pointed a gun at his head and stole his diamond necklace. The attack occurred at 2:25 a.m. on March 3 outside his home.

Carl Willis of WJLA said Pascal still had a bandage on his forehead when he spoke with him. The Eagles released a statement saying they were aware of the incident, adding that Pascal was “doing fine.” He was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Zach Pascal– @Eagles WR robbed at gunpoint overnight in Prince George's Co. Police say two suspects attacked him & stole his property. He still had a bandage on his forehead when I spoke with him. The Eagles are aware of this and are "happy to hear he's doing fine." @7newsdc pic.twitter.com/0KEvRITpB2 — Carl Willis (@CarlWillisTV) March 4, 2023

“The organization is aware of the matter involving Zach Pascal,” the Eagles wrote in a statement. “We have been in contact with Zach and are happy to hear he is doing fine.”

Nick Sirianni Labeled Pascal His ‘Enforcer’

Pascal is one of Nick Sirianni’s favorite players on the roster. The head coach knew him from their days together on the Indianapolis Colts and routinely brings his name up in press conferences. Look beyond the box score.

The 6-foot-2, 214-pounder does all the little things to help the Eagles win, especially on special teams and in the blocking game. Sirianni called him the team’s “enforcer” the other day at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“The things that Zach Pascal did was [being] our enforcer,” Sirianni said on February 28. “Go back and look at the tape of how many times he was in on a big block that sprung a big run, or even the play that he made against Pittsburgh for a touchdown. Like why did that play come up and why was he able to score on that play? And I’m talking about Zach. Well, it was because he had made that block so many times that they all jumped in and he ran by them.”

Contract terms: The #Eagles signed WR Zach Pascal to a 1-year, $1.5M guaranteed deal. He has another $1M available in incentives for receptions and player/team achievements. Nick Sirianni gets one of his favorites from Indy to come over to Philly. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 23, 2022

Pascal finished the regular season with 15 catches for 150 yards and 1 touchdown during his first year in Philly. He played 584 total snaps in 2022 (338 offensive, 246 special teams) in 17 games. Pascal is a free agent after inking a one-year deal worth $1.5 million last offseason.

Zach Pascal is the last player inside the visitors locker room. He’s discussing the emotional win for coach Nick Sirianni. “We were all poised. We just had to execute. We had to put a drive together where we didn’t make any mistakes. At that point, it was just win.” pic.twitter.com/jWFaCqPnC2 — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) November 20, 2022

Eagles Rostered 8 Receivers, Watch Out for Devon Allen

Philadelphia has a ton of decisions to make in free agency but one area where they appear stable is wide receiver. Other than Pascal, the team has everyone else locked up to contracts. A.J. Brown is on a four-year, $100 million deal. DeVonta Smith is still on his rookie deal through 2025. Quez Watkins is entering the final year of his rookie deal amid trade speculation.

And veteran utility man Greg Ward has one year remaining at $1.01 million. Then, the Eagles have Devon Allen, Britain Covey, and Tyrie Cleveland all signed to reserve/futures deals.

Caught up with two-time Olympian and Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen. He said he learned so much this season in his return to football working with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. What's next for Allen as he continues his track career in the offseason: https://t.co/tErfckowC0 pic.twitter.com/vm5ao2hzD8 — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) February 22, 2023

One name to keep an eye on from that list is Allen. Sirianni raved about the Olympic hurdler ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

“He’s a special athlete, as we all know, so he has this unbelievable speed that really shined in the preseason game against Cleveland,” Sirianni told reporters on February 7. “and then he made a couple plays as a gunner. But, he’s really worked hard at it, and he’s this world-class athlete, that really wants to give football a shot and we’re not just keeping him around just because he’s been to the Olympics or anything like that.”