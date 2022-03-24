New Eagles WR Zach Pascal Sets Surprising Touchdown Goal

Zach Pascal has a reputation as a bit of a touchdown maker over his first four NFL seasons. He has 15 receiving touchdowns since entering the league in 2018, including 13 over his last three years. Now the former Colts slot receiver is ready to break out the end-zone celebrations for the Philadelphia Eagles.

It’s nothing he works on, just something that kind of happened. Pascal credited Nick Sirianni – his former offensive coordinator in Indianapolis – for putting him in red-zone packages and unleashing that part of his game. While his role is yet to be determined in Philly, the 27-year-old expects to make an impact in Year 1. In fact, the ambitious young pass-catcher even has a target number of touchdowns in mind. Pascal told reporters that he’s aiming for 15 scores in 2022.

“Fifteen times, God bless, but let’s see if we can get 15 in one year this time,” Pascal said at his introductory press conference. “I mean, Nick puts guys in a great position to succeed and if he sees me as like a red-zone target then I can go in and get a couple of routes in the red zone, and do whatever is asked of me. I’m just always ready to face the adversity or the challenge in front of me.”

If that sounds overly confident or cocky, it’s not. Pascal has an overwhelming amount of trust in Sirianni who coached him for his first three years. The whole reason he decided to sign with Philadelphia in free agency is due to that relationship. Sirianni and Pascal had been texting back and forth dating back to last season.

“Because he’s here,” Pascal said when asked why he chose Philly. “I know him. I know the success he produced [in Indianapolis], so I’m definitely going to follow Nick.”

#Colts WR Zach Pascal (@ZachPascal6) running a red zone corner from the slot: Tune into the Instagram page for a few more clips!#ReceiverDaily pic.twitter.com/afoFzyKIQT — Receiver Daily (@ReceiverDaily) March 18, 2021

It’ll probably doesn’t hurt that he’ll be catching passes from Jalen Hurts instead of Carson Wentz in 2022. Quarterback and receiver have already chatted about building something special together in the City of Brotherly Love.

“He’s a very dynamic quarterback,” Pascal said, “and just very excited to get here and work with him.”

span style=”color: #000000;”>The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Pascal Discusses New Role with Eagles

Pascal earned his bones as a slot receiver in Indy and the expectation is he’ll slide into that same role for the Eagles. He’ll bump Greg Ward Jr. down the depth chart, with DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins staying on the outside – although that’s not a given.

Pascal wasn’t sure what the Eagles have in store for him. And he doesn’t care because the work ethic – “I use the term get it out the mud,” said Pascal – doesn’t change one iota.

“I try and go into every season not trying to think of a role but just being able to do whatever they ask of me,” Pascal said. “And if that’s to go block 50 people, then I’ll go block 52 people. If they tell me to go make a couple of catches I’m going to go make the spectacular catches, or whatever it is they need me to help guide the receivers or whatever it is. I’m available to help this team and this city and this organization in the best way possible.”

The Zach Pascal signing should really help the Eagles in the red zone. It was too easy for teams to just bracket DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. With Pascal in the slot, someone is going to get a one-on-one. Pascal had 10 TDs from 2019-2020 with Nick Sirianni. — Hunter Doyle (@HDoyleEagles) March 21, 2022

The undrafted kid out of Old Dominion is coming off a down year, hence the cheap $1.5 million deal he inked with the Eagles. He finished with 38 catches for 384 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2021 while ranking 94th among qualifying receivers. That was the worst grade in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

Yards per route run in 2021 Zach Pascal: 0.78 (93rd out of 94 WRs) Jalen Reagor 0.62 (94th out of 94 WRs) — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) March 21, 2022

“I can’t put a finger on what happened,” Pascal said of last season. “All I can say is we fell hard and we didn’t reach that goal. And so on I’m just excited to be in this position, able to help this organization this team reach this goal.”

Always Trying to Prove People Wrong

One thing sure to bode well with the Philly faithful is Pascal’s willingness to do whatever it takes. That includes getting his jersey dirty and throwing his body around as a blocker, as well as carrying a huge chip on his shoulder. He relishes proving people wrong. Which should endear him to the blue-collar city.

“Even as a younger kid, when someone told me I couldn’t do something, I always tried to prove the person wrong regardless of my situation,” Pascal said. “So if I was too short and I couldn’t dunk, I’m going to find a way to dunk. I’m going to find a way and grind it out regardless of the situation.”