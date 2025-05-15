Phillies Named Potential Landing Spot for $50 Million Superstar

After losing the World Series in 2022, the Philadelphia Phillies have done everything to get back.

Since then, the Phillies have been one of the best teams in Baseball and have become perennial contenders. But they have been unable to reach the fall classic and have suffered multiple disappointments in the playoffs.

This season seems to be one of their last chances before their window closes, with key players set to hit the open market soon. With that in mind, the Phillies have raced out to a 25-18 record, which is two and a half games back of the division-leading New York Mets.

A meltdown in Baltimore

On the contrary, the Baltimore Orioles have been one of the most disappointing teams this season. After starting 15-26, Baltimore finds itself in last place in the American League East division, with some questioning if they should be sellers at the deadline.

In fact, one MLB insider thinks that they could sell one of their longest tenured players at the deadline.

Making an appearance on MLB Central, Jon Morosi detailed why he thinks the veteran outfielder could be moved.

“Certainly, as we’re looking at the outlook and how things might unfold, I’ve got one name circled on that Orioles lineup and that is Cedric Mullins,” Morosi said. “When you think about the type of player who makes a massive impact at the deadline, it’s this type of player and person.”

He later listed a few teams in particular that would be a great fit for the former Silver Slugger.

“For all those reasons, you think about the Phillies being a tremendous fit for him, I would even see a team like the Rangers possibly being a good fit for Cedric Mullins,” Morosi said. “There are very few teams in baseball for whom he would not be a very good fit, it would not add something meaningful to their player contributions.”

A consistent producer

Mullins has been a consistent player in an otherwise inconsistent Orioles lineup this season. His .230/.335/.446 Slashline and .781 OPS are solid. He also provides a lot of value with his glove. Despite being on the plus side of thirty, Mullins still ranks in the 77th percentile in Outs above average, per Baseball Savant.

The Veteran Center-Fielder compiled his best season in the 2021 campaign. That year, he registered 6.2 bWAR while smashing 30 homers and being named a Top-10 MVP finalist.

The Phillies should covet any semblance of that production. They have not had consistent production from their centerfield position this season.

A hole in Philadelphia’s Lineup

This season, Phillies center-fielder Brandon Marsh has been disappointing. His .547 OPS, 53 OPS+, and .270 OBP all stick out as very bad. Additionally, he has dealt with injuries this season that have kept him off the field altogether. After registering back-to-back seasons of 3+ bWAR, Marsh finds himself on pace to end the season with a negative clip.

The Phillies dont have much wiggle room if they hope to win their division. The Mets are one of, if not the, best teams in baseball so far this season. And after a horrid start, the Atlanta Braves have stormed back to a .500 record.

If the Phillies wish to capitalize on their championship window, they will need to get aggressive at the deadline. A player like Mullins could help their team in multiple facets as they make their World Series run. For the Orioles, trading a pending free agent may be a shining light in a catastrophic season.