Phoenix Has ‘Been in Contact’ With Former Suns Center: Report

The Phoenix Suns have both the NBA Trade Deadline and buyout season coming up. After the deadline shapes up, the Suns may have to consider options on the open market. If they don’t do anything at the trade deadline, the Suns have reportedly looked into Bismack Biyombo.

Gerald Bourguet reported that the Suns have contacted Biyombo, but they haven’t agreed to anything with him.

“There isn’t any urgency on signing a deal just yet, but a source said Biyombo and the Suns have been in contact, which would make sense given their recent history and the team’s need for a more athletic, shot-blocking option at the center position,” Bourguet reported in a January 26 story.

Bourguet added that the Suns bringing Biyombo in for another stint is possible

“Depending on what the roster looks like after the deadline, there’s a real possibility the Suns reach back out to Biyombo and bring him aboard as another option in that backup big spot. Given how he first joined Phoenix, this team is plenty familiar with his ability to stay in great shape despite being unsigned.”

Biyombo played 30 games for the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2023-24 season. Biyombo averaged 5.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 23.9 minutes per game.

Bismack Biyombo Has ‘Handful of Teams Already’

Though Bismack Biyombo is out of the NBA, he has drawn interest from multiple teams besides the Suns. The Athletic’s Kelly Iko reported that Biyombo has suitors.

“I’d also like to point out that Bismack Biyombo is once again a free agent after a solid stint in Memphis and has heard from a handful of teams already,” Iko reported in a January 17 story.

The Grizzlies signed Biyombo after Steven Adams suffered a season-ending injury. Biyombo proved himself productive for them, but they waived him to promote Vince Williams Jr. Despite that, Biyombo clearly proved himself enough that his time in the NBA may not be over.

Biyombo’s NBA career may resume soon enough, whether that’s with the Suns or with a different team.

PJ Tucker May Reunite With Suns If Bought Out

Bismack Biyombo was not the only former Sun who could reunite with Phoenix from Bourguet’s report. Bourguet added that ex-Sun PJ Tucker has interest in coming back to the Suns if he gets bought out.

“A source said Tucker would definitely be interested in joining the Suns after a potential buyout, and his $11 million contract fits just under the threshold that Phoenix can sign for buyout players.”

Bourguet also added that Tucker’s friendship with Devin Booker may factor into a reunion.

“Given Phoenix’s current needs and Tucker’s longstanding friendship with Devin Booker, it’s impossible to completely rule out a reunion here.”

Tucker is not the same player he was when he played for the Suns from 2012 to 2017. However, on top of being friends with Booker, he’s also an NBA champion.

The Suns have crossed the NBA’s second tax apron, which means they can’t sign anyone who makes more than $12.4 million. More technically, they can’t sign anyone who makes more than the non-taxpayers mid-level exception.