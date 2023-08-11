Suns’ $2 Million Signing Dubbed 1 of NBA’s ‘Most Confusing Players’

One NBA analyst believes the Phoenix Suns‘ $2.2 million signing is one of the NBA’s “most confusing players.”

In an August 10 column called “The NBA’s 7 Most Confusing Players,” Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report named new Suns big man Bol Bol as one of his seven-most puzzling players in the NBA.

“In a league where nothing beats the combination of size and skill, you might think Bol Bol would have the inside track on superstardom and the many spoils that come with it,” Buckley wrote. “After all, he’s a 7’2”, 220-pounder with legitimate perimeter talents. His highlight reels are basically powered by unicorn fuel. Catch him on the right night, during the right sequence, and you’ll see some of the same jumbo-sized creation and seemingly impenetrable paint protection that the San Antonio Spurs expect to receive from Victor Wembanyama.

“He is, in theory, someone who can protect the basket and clean the glass on defense, then grab-and-go with the rebound and push the ball down floor. On offense, he can finish by the basket, beat defenders off the bounce and is confident (though not always capable) of shooting from the perimeter. The 23-year-old sounds unstoppable, but his stat sheet tells a different story. He has only been a rotation player in one of his four seasons and owns a below-average 13.9 career player efficiency rating. There’s a reason he found only minimum money in free agency. He isn’t a playmaker (more turnovers than assists), has trouble defending in space and lacks the bulk to bang inside.”

Bol signed a one-year, $2.2 million contract with the Suns on July 18. He appeared in 70 games for the Orlando Magic last season, averaging 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 54.6% from the field, 26.5% from beyond the arc and 75.9% from the free-throw line.

Bol has career averages of 6.3 points and 3.8 rebounds with the Denver Nuggets and Magic in 123 NBA games. The 23-year-old is one of the most popular players on social media, but he has yet to find a home in the NBA.

Bol is the son of Manute Bol, who played in 624 NBA games from 1985-86 to 1994-95.

Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Suns Acquire 3 Players for Deandre Ayton

A new blockbuster trade proposal has the Suns acquiring three players for Deandre Ayton. Lee Tran of Fadeaway World proposed that the Suns trade Ayton to the Dallas Mavericks for Tim Hardaway Jr., JaVale McGee and Christian Wood.

“The Mavericks would be able to increase the team’s overall talent level and add a starting-quality center,” Tran wrote. “Ayton is a perfect fit with the team’s stars and could flourish in a franchise where he is more of a focal point. Meanwhile, the Suns would be able to add some quality depth and improve their rotation. Having good role players is one of the keys to success in the modern-day league, and this deal would get the Suns those role players.”

Ayton averaged 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists last season for the Suns in 67 games while shooting 58.9% from the floor and 76.0% from the free-throw line. The Arizona product recorded 36 double-doubles.

Major Reason Revealed for Why Suns Haven’t Traded Deandre Ayton Yet

The Suns haven’t traded Ayton because “there is no viable trade right now turning Ayton into the kinds of players (or picks) that would maintain or boost the Suns’ title odds,” according to Zach Lowe of ESPN.

“The Suns’ top priority — from Ishbia to Ayton and down to the 15th man — should be doing whatever it takes to repair their relationship with Ayton, to lift him back up,” Lowe wrote. “The Suns’ likely path toward a good-enough defense is switching a ton across the perimeter while keeping Ayton closer to the paint as the last line.”

The Suns discussed Ayton trades with the Mavericks and Indiana Pacers but wound up keeping the former No. 1 overall pick and trading Chris Paul to the Washington Wizards for Bradley Beal instead.