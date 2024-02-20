NBA Champion, Former Warrior Floated as Suns’ Buyout Target

Acquiring Royce O’Neale and David Roddy opened up two roster spots for the Phoenix Suns. They used one to sign Thaddeus Young after the Nets bought him out. With the last available roster spot, PHNX Sports’ Gerald Bourguet explained why Otto Porter Jr. should be one of their targets,

“At 6-foot-8, Porter would lend more size and positional versatility to the Suns’ wing depth,” Bourguet wrote in a February 17 story. “Golden State used him effectively as a post-up hub and a routine handoff threat, and his 3-point shooting would make him a solid complementary piece. Porter is efficient around the basket (even through contact), he looked comfortable moving the ball where it needed to go during his time with the Warriors, and he could help on the boards, too.”

Bourguet then added how Porter’s skillset would help the Suns.

“Defensively, his size, activity, and communication skills would all improve Phoenix in some of their weaker areas on that end. A team with title aspirations can never have too many serviceable wings that can play multiple positions, and Porter’s ability to log minutes at the 3, 4, or even 5 could help in a playoff scenario where foul trouble, injuries, matchups, or cold streaks force Vogel to look further down his bench.”

Otto Porter Jr. helped the Warriors win a title in 2022. Injuries have limited him over the past two seasons with the Raptors.

No Confirmation That Jazz Will Waive Otto Porter Jr.

Otto Porter Jr. would be a useful addition to the Suns. However, there have been no reports indicating that the Utah Jazz plan to buy him out or waive him. Porter has not played a game for the Jazz despite having a clean bill of health. That makes it rather unclear if the Jazz plan to play him, but more details are sure to come out when their season resumes.

The Jazz acquired him from the Raptors in exchange for Kelly Olynyk, Ochai Agbaji, and a first-round pick. Utah entered the All-Star Break with a record of 26-30. That currently puts them at the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference standings, which is just outside of the play-in. They are two-and-half games behind the Warriors and one game ahead of the Rockets.

Per NBA.com, the playoff eligibility waiver deadline is March 1. The Jazz have until then to decide what to do with Otto Porter Jr.

Suns Had Interest in Danilo Gallinari: Report

Before Danilo Gallinari joined the Bucks, The Arizona Republic’s Duane Rankin reported that the Suns had interest in adding him. This came the same day Thaddeus Young joined the team.

“Sources informed The Republic the Suns have also shown interest in Danilo Gallinari, who was released by Detroit,” Rankin wrote in a February 13 story.

Gallinari and Otto Porter Jr. have different skillsets, but they play similar positions as players. The Suns already added some frontcourt depth with Young, but Porter could give them even more. Phoenix has already added some reinforcements when they were low on assets going into the deadline. Porter could take them one step further to their title goals.