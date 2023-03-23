Chris Paul on Suns Performance ‘We Got to Be Better’

The Phoenix Suns took the floor on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers with both teams needing a win due to the potential playoff implications. The battle between the two Western Conference rivals would be competitive, but saw the Suns fall by the final score of 122-111.

The story of the matchup was free throw disparity, one that got head coach Monty Williams fired up while speaking to the media in his postgame press conference. The Lakers shot 46 free throws on Wednesday night, compared to just 20 for the Suns. Star point guard Chris Paul also shared his thoughts about the free-throw difference while speaking with NBA.com Mark Medina. Paul was especially vocal about how he knows his team needs to be better as the final stretch of the regular season approaches.

“I was like, ‘That ain’t no foul,’ and Austin Reaves was like, ‘Nah, it wasn’t,'” Paul explained after the game. “That’s the game. Every call isn’t going to be perfect or every game called. We’re just trying to find the balance. I think that’s the thing. Trying to find the balance and we’ve got to be better. I don’t think all of them are missed, but it’s a little weird looking.”

Phoenix Head Coach Monty Williams Sounds Off on Officiating

The Suns have continued to have issues when it comes to fouling and losing the free-throw battle. Phoenix was called for 31 fouls for a second straight game, resulting in a frustrated Monty Williams while speaking in his postgame press conference.

“I can sit here and rant and rave about what I feel like is not a fair whistle,” Williams said. “It’s just not. Forty-six free throws. We’re doing the same thing. We’re attacking the rim. I’m getting explanations about we’re taking too many jump shots, midrange jump shots. We’re playing a physical game. They had 27 free throws in the first half. They end up with 46. When do you see a game with 46 free throws for one team? That’s just not right.”

It’s clear that the team has started to grow visibly frustrated with the foul situation. Players such as Devin Booker and Chris Paul were open with their opinion after the game. “We’ve got to overcome in spit of,” Paul said regarding the difference of free throws. “Got to find a way.”

Suns Eye Critical Friday Matchup Against Sacramento Kings

Just 10 games remain on Phoenix’s regular season schedule. As of now, the Suns finds themselves in fourth place in the Western Conference standings. But last night’s loss to the Lakers was a costly one, given the timing and results of other Western Conference matchups.

Phoenix remains just half a game up on the Los Angeles Clippers for fourth place in the standings. After the Golden State Warriors defeated the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, the Suns are now just one game up of Golden State from falling to sixth place in the standings.

The Suns continue to wait for the return of superstar Kevin Durant, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury. Durant is expected to be re-evaluated at the end of the month and the team will hope he can return to the floor soon.

Phoenix will have to regroup after Wednesday night’s loss, as they are set to take on the Sacramento Kings on Friday who are currently third in the standings. With the playoffs looming, Phoenix will need to get back on track to prevent a potential slide down the standings.