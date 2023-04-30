Jada Crawley Paul, Chris Paul’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chris Paul is married to Jada Paul, née Crawley, and the couple has two kids together. The Phoenix Suns point guard met Crawley when they were both in high school and started dating when they were 18 years old. They got married on September 10, 2011, in their home state of North Carolina.

Here’s what you need to know about Chris Paul’s wife Jada Crawley Paul:

1. Chris Paul & Jada Crawley Met in North Carolina Through a Mutual Friend When They Were Both at Rival High Schools

Crawley was born on February 16, 1984, and grew up in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She was the only child of her parents and is very close to both of them. “All we ever wanted was for her to be happy,” Crawley’s mother told Essence for a feature on Crawley’s wedding.

Crawley and Paul met in high school when they were both attending rival high schools. Crawley went to Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, while Paul was a student at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, North Carolina. In a red carpet interview with xoNecole, Crawley shared, “We met in high school. I’m a year older than him, so [in] high school [it] wasn’t cool to be a senior dating a junior.”

Paul added that it was a mutual friend who put the two in contact at his behest. “We went to rival high schools and we had a mutual friend and I asked her friend if she’d introduce me,” he shared. The two started dating at 18 years old, he shared on Instagram, and then attended the same college together, Wake Forest University.

Crawley’s father also approves of her relationship with the NBA star as he walked her down the aisle for her special day. “Chris is a fine young man and not just because of what he does but because of who he is. I’m grateful that he loves my daughter,” he told Essence.

2. Chris Paul & Jada Crawley Tied the Knot on September 10, 2011, & Crawley Said She’s Inspired By Her Parents-in-Law’s 40-Year Marriage

Paul and Crawley got married on September 10, 2011, at the Ballantyne Hotel in Charlotte, North Carolina. It is a luxury hotel and lodge with a golf course and spa. Crawley shared, “It was important for us to get married in North Carolina where we’re from and where we met,” she told Essence.

Their oldest child, Christopher Emmanuel Paul II or Lil’ Chris, was two years old when his parents tied the knot and he was honored in their wedding program. “We never knew it was possible to love someone as much as we love each other until you came into our lives,” it said, according to the publication.

The Suns star shared that he and his boy were both wearing custom-made tuxedos from Ralph Lauren and added, “My son is my road dog. We’re wearing matching cufflinks and everything!” As for Crawley, she wore a strapless Vera Wang gown for the ceremony and changed into a second gown by the wedding dress designer for the reception.

Crawley and Paul shared that they don’t really look to emulate other stars’ relationships but one marriage that they do look up to is the marriage of Paul’s parents, Charles Edward Paul and Robin Jones Paul, who have been married for over 40 years now. Crawley shared with xoNecole that her parents-in-law have “the most awesome relationship.”

3. Chris Paul Is Very Supportive of Jada Crawley & He Spoke Out on Social Media to Defend His Wife After an Incident at a Game

The couple is very supportive of each other and Crawley described their relationship as “a progression,” she told Essence. “I feel safe with Chris. He’s very protective.” As for Paul, he said, “I truly love Jada; she has been there for the ups and the downs. Basketball isn’t going to last forever. Jada and I love spending time with each other, genuinely.”

Paul has gone to bat for his wife and his family before and was furious when in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Dallas Mavericks, a Dallas fan apparently pushed his mom and wife. He took to Twitter to lash out about what happened.

A source told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin that “Paul’s mother had hands put on her” by Mavs fans and Crawley was pushed. The incident apparently occurred in front of their kids who “felt very unsafe.” The Mavericks described the incident as “unacceptable” and confirmed that the fan had been removed from the game right away.

4. Jada Crawley Is a Philanthropist Who Co-Founded the Chris Paul Family Foundation & Helps to Organize Charitable Events

Crawley is involved in a lot of charitable work alongside her husband. Crawley is one of the co-founders of the Chris Paul Family Foundation. One of Crawley’s favorite events to put on through the foundation is her annual Prom Dress Giveaway.

She’s also involved in Baby2Baby’s Back2School distribution event, where she and her husband distributed backpacks, toys, diapers and food to kids in Los Angeles, People reported. She shared that in 2022, they provided 50,000 backpacks to kids.

“It was so special to be able to do with my wife and to partner with Baby2Baby who’s always doing so much for all of these families,” he told People at the event. The Suns point guard praised his wife, calling her the “rock” of their family.

“For me, I’ve been traveling with games and stuff my kids’ entire lives,” he added. “So, my wife has undoubtedly been the rock. She’s been [the] most consistent thing that they’ve known in their lives so she’s their go-to for any and everything.”

Crawley is also an entrepreneur and in 2021, she and her husband became investors and advisors in Type:A Brands, known for its clean and aluminum-free deodorants. “I’m looking forward to partnering with Type:A Brands, supporting female entrepreneurs and educating Moms and women of color on the importance of looking for safer personal care products for themselves and their families,” she said in a press release shared by AP News.

5. Jada Crawley & Chris Paul Have 2 Kids Together, a Son & a Daughter

Crawley and Paul share two kids together, a son named Christopher Emmanuel “Lil’ Chris” Paul II and a daughter named Camryn Alexis Paul. Chris Paul Jr. was born to the couple on May 25, 2009, and he was often seen alongside his dad at press conferences even as a child. “Everyone knows I love kids,” Paul told Essence at his wedding. “So now to actually have my own son? There’s nothing like it!”

Their daughter Camryn was born on August 16, 2012. He shared in 2021 that his daughter was initially not interested in basketball but suddenly started playing all the time. “So, of course, me as a dad, I’m excited because I never forced any of this stuff on my kids,” Paul shared with People. “But I talked to my daughter and I said, ‘Cam, do you want daddy to teach you anything about basketball?’ And she said, ‘No thank you! I’m fine.'”

He said his son also loves basketball and during quarantine, the two of them often worked out together. “Yesterday was the best workout we’ve had, because the other three days he was getting mad, and getting upset,” Paul recounted to the publication. “It was really cool yesterday and probably one of the best feelings that I’ve had during this entire quarantine.”

Both of the Paul children have their own Instagram accounts that are managed by their parents. Chris Paul Jr.’s account, which is verified and already has over 270,000 followers, mostly shows clips of the youngster playing basketball.

According to Camryn Paul’s Instagram, the NBA star’s daughter just had her first softball game in March 2023 and did pretty well. “Proud Mom alert! My girls first softball game. Yes, she’s batting 1.000. Yes, she slid into first base. Yes, she scored the winning run. Yes, she had SO much fun! Love this for her!”