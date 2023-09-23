Suns Could Trade Deandre Ayton for $70 Million Star: Report

The Phoenix Suns could trade Deandre Ayton to the Portland Trail Blazers for Jusuf Nurkic, according to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro.

The Blazers are interested in acquiring Ayton, who could be moved in a multi-team Damian Lillard trade. Lillard has requested a trade from Portland.

Nurkic signed a four-year, $70 million deal with the Blazers in July 2022. He’ll make $16.9 million next season. The veteran center averaged 13.3 points and 9.1 rebounds last season while shooting 51.9% from the field, 36.1% from beyond the arc and 66.1% from the free-throw line.

Nurkic has career averages of 12.3 points and 8.6 rebounds with the Denver Nuggets and Blazers. The Suns could start Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Josh Okogie, Kevin Durant and Nurkic under new head coach Frank Vogel if Phoenix’s front office figured out a way to acquire Nurkic from Portland.

Suns Could Help Facilitate Damian Lillard, James Harden Trade: Report

The Suns could help facilitate a Lillard or James Harden trade, according to Gerald Bourguet of PHNX. Harden, like Lillard, has requested a trade from his team, the Philadelphia 76ers.

“According to multiple sources who spoke to PHNX Sports‘ Flex from Jersey, trade talks from the most active teams — Philadelphia, Miami and Portland, as well as the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls — are heating up…and many of them view the Suns as a team that could push a potential blockbuster deal across the finish line,” Bourguet wrote. “While the Suns lack the assets and/or contracts to trade for Lillard or Harden themselves, one source referred to the Suns as a ‘mystery team’ in regards to their potential involvement. Another called them a ‘dark horse’ to help facilitate a deal as an additional party.

“Talks are heating up around the league with teams like Portland, Miami, Philadelphia, Chicago and Toronto all very active right now. The Suns could be the mystery team needed to get some of these deals done per my conversations. With camp weeks away, things could get interesting!”

Lillard wants the Blazers to trade him to the Miami Heat, while Harden wants the Sixers to send him to the Los Angeles Clippers. Neither Harden nor Lillard can control where they go since they don’t have no-trade clauses in their contracts.

Mavericks Made ‘Underwhelming Offer’ to Suns for Deandre Ayton: Report

The Dallas Mavericks made an “underwhelming offer” to the Suns for Ayton, according to Bourguet. The Suns rejected the Mavericks’ attempt to trade for Ayton.

“That leaves Deandre Ayton, who’s been the subject of trade speculation off and on for years now,” Bourguet wrote. “One source told PHNX Sports that the Dallas Mavericks made an underwhelming offer for Ayton over the summer, and ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported in May that Ayton would be ‘excited about a fresh start with another franchise’ following the Suns’ second-round playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets.”

Ayton averaged 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists last season while shooting 58.9% from the floor and 76.0% from the foul line. The Arizona product recorded 36 double-doubles in 67 games.

However, Ayton’s level of play declined in the 2023 playoffs. He averaged 13.4 points and 9.7 rebounds in 10 games versus the Clippers and Nuggets. Ayton put up 10.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game in the Nuggets series and didn’t record a positive plus-minus rating in any contest.

The Suns lost to the Nuggets in the second round of the postseason in six games.