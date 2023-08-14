Hall of Famer Puts Suns’ Devin Booker, Lakers’ Anthony Davis on Notice

After Phoenix Suns’ general manager James Jones and Los Angeles Lakers’ general manager Rob Pelinka made several moves during the 2023 free agency period to improve their franchises, both teams are expected to make significant noise in a loaded Western Conference. But as loaded as both teams are talent-wise, it will be on the shoulders of the stars to deliver for their respective teams. Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett says for the Suns that player is Devin Booker and for the Lakers that player is Anthony Davis.

“[Devin Booker] and [Anthony Davis] ain’t the future, they’re the NOW. That has to be the mf message coming into camp because that’s how LA and Phx are real contenders,” Garnett tweeted on August 13.

"[Devin Booker] and [Anthony Davis] ain't the future, they're the NOW. That has to be the mf message coming into camp because that's how LA and Phx are real contenders," Garnett tweeted on August 13.

Garnett went into more detail about his thoughts on the Suns’ pecking order during a new episode of “Ticket and Truth” noting that the “responsibility” is not on Booker’s co-star Kevin Durant.

“I don’t think the responsibility is on [Durant] I think this is Booker’s team,” Garnett said. “This is definitely Booker’s team. Hell yeah. This is Booker’s team and this is everybody in the cast coming to support him. That’s straight up.”

It's time for the younger generation of stars to do the heavy lifting. Garnett gives his case for why Devin Booker is the number one option in Phoenix now.

Lakers and Suns Both Improved This Offseason

The Lakers and Suns are both expected to contend for a title this season, and their general managers are a big reason for that.

The Suns were not expected to make much noise this offseason after making a blockbuster deal to land Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline. But in a shocking turn of events they landed All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards in a blockbuster trade. They also added several key role players such as Yuta Watanabe, Bol Bol, and Eric Gordon, surrounding their star-studded cast with sufficient role players.

While Pelinka and the Lakers did not add an All-Star to their roster like the Suns did, they did significantly improve a roster that made it to the Western Conference Finals last season.

Former Miami Heat sharpshooter, Gabe Vincent, who played a key role in the Heat’s run to the NBA Finals last season, headlined the Lakers’ list of offseason additions which also includes Jaxson Hayes, Cam Reddish, and Taurean Prince.

Kevin Durant Sounds off on Ja Morant

Despite being in a draft class with one of the most highly scouted recruits in NBA history, Zion Williamson, you could make the argument that to this point, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been the best player in his draft class. He has already been Rookie of The Year, named to the All-NBA team in 2022, and been an All-Star.

When discussing the Grizzlies star, Durant placed Morant in the same category as Russell Westbrook and Derrick Rose but noted that he couldn’t be compared to any past players because of his uniqueness.

“He’s a unique player. A lot of athleticism and creativity out there. Body type reminds you of somebody like — well he’s taller than A.I. [Allen Iverson], but a wiry, strong player … but he’s an incredible player, man,” Durant said of Morant.

“I’ve been in the league with DRose [Derrick Rose] and Russell Westbrook, so many athletic guards I’m missing, but those two stick out the most to me. The stuff they were doing was unheard of, and you’re seeing other guys doing the same thing. I’m sure he’s inspired by those two as well. The league’s in a great place.”