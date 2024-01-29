Devin Booker May Factor Into Suns Getting $33 Million Champion

The Phoenix Suns have crossed the NBA’s second tax apron. By doing so, they have limited options to improve their current roster. When buyout season approaches, they can’t sign anyone who makes more than the non-taxpayer mid-level exception ($12.4 million). That doesn’t eliminate all of the Suns’ options, and one potential buyout option is PJ Tucker.

The Los Angeles Clippers last played Tucker on November 27, 2023. All indications are Tucker won’t play for them again, which could lead to a buyout one way or the other. If he does, PHNX Sports’ Gerald Bourguet reported that Tucker would like to play for the Suns again.

“A source said Tucker would definitely be interested in joining the Suns after a potential buyout, and his $11 million contract fits just under the threshold that Phoenix can sign for buyout players,” Bourguet wrote in a January 26 story.

Bourguet added that Tucker’s friendship with Devin Booker may factor into Tucker coming back to play for the Suns.

“Given Phoenix’s current needs and Tucker’s longstanding friendship with Devin Booker, it’s impossible to completely rule out a reunion here.”

Tucker played with Booker from 2015 to 2017 until the Suns traded him to the Toronto Raptors. Tucker is in the second year of a three-year, $33 million contract he signed in 2022.

Suns Considered ‘Possible Home’ for PJ Tucker: Report

Adding P.J. Tucker via buyout requires a lot of moving parts on the Suns’ end. The Clippers would either have to buy him out or they would have to trade him to another team who would buy him out.

This could actually come to fruition, as Yahoo Sports! Jake Fischer reported that the Wizards may trade for Tucker. Fischer added that if the Wizards were to waive Tucker, he would draw interest from the Suns, among other teams.

“The Clippers’ PJ Tucker remains a strong trade candidate, with the Wizards being mentioned as a possible landing spot, sources said. Washington would offer the opportunity of a buyout for Tucker. The Suns and Bucks are two teams considered possible homes for Tucker if he were to become a free agent, sources said,” Fischer wrote in a January 17 story.

Tucker won a title with the Bucks in 2021, but he has a longer history with the Suns, having played for them from 2012 to 2017.

Suns Have ‘Been in Contact’ With Bismack Biyombo

PJ Tucker isn’t the only former Sun that has been linked to Phoenix. In Bourguet’s same report, he mentioned that the Suns have contacted Bismack Biyombo.

“There isn’t any urgency on signing a deal just yet, but a source said Biyombo and the Suns have been in contact, which would make sense given their recent history and the team’s need for a more athletic, shot-blocking option at the center position.”

Biyombo played for the Suns from 2021 to 2023. The Grizzlies added Biyombo after Steven Adams suffered a season-ending injury. They then waived Biyombo to convert Vince Williams Jr. to a standard contract.

The @memgrizz today announced the team signed Vince Williams Jr. to a multi-year contract. In a related move, the Grizzlies waived Bismack Biyombo. pic.twitter.com/h6hEHphYEU — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) January 10, 2024

In 30 games with the Grizzlies this season, Biyombo averaged 5.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks a game while shooting 56.3% from the field.