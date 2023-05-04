Devin Booker Reacts to Kevin Durant News Ahead of Game 3

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is preparing for a pivotal Game 3 in their second-round matchup with the Denver Nuggets. Already trailing 0-2 in the series, the Suns are in a must-win situation, as an 0-3 hole is a deficit that no team in NBA history has been able to climb out of. But amid the playoffs, Durant is making major moves off the court. The Suns’ star will be featured as a playable character in the popular war game, “Call of Duty,” starting on May 10.

“Kevin Durant — one of basketball’s greatest players of all time, whose MVP-caliber career continues into this year’s playoffs — will be immortalized in the 20-year Call of Duty franchise’s history as an official Operator. Fit for a man who defined his own franchise [in real life], KD will be available in a special, limited-time Store Bundle to be released with Season 03 Reloaded,” a release from the website reads.

“In addition to his Operator, the Bundle includes two Weapon Blueprints that reference his iconic nicknames: the “Reap This” AR Blueprint and the “Easy Money” Sniper Blueprint. Both Blueprints are built for the all-around Operator, just like how KD built himself up to be deadly all over the hardwood.”

Durant’s co-star Devin Booker, who is an avid player of the game, says he is excited for his teammate but sheepishly admits that he is “jealous”.

“I talk about it every day, and (Durant) didn’t even bring it up to me,” said Booker told reporters during shootaround on May 3 via Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports.

“I hit him up this morning like, ‘Come on bro. You weren’t even going to let me know. I need a code or something,’ but that’s exciting. I’m excited for May 10, I’m jealous right now,”

“I’m jealous.” I asked Devin Booker if he had put in a word with Kevin Durant about showing up in Call Of Duty. “I talk about it every day, he didn’t even bring it up to me! I hit him this morning like, ‘Come on, bro, you didn’t even let me know?’” pic.twitter.com/zD9g009MOA — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) May 3, 2023

Matt Ishbia Calls Out Dan Gilbert

Durant is not the only person in the Suns’ organization making headlines off the court. So is the Suns’ new owner Matt Ishbia, who was approved by the owners to purchase the team earlier this season. Ishbia was almost approved unanimously, but Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert did not give his vote of confidence. In a new interview with Bill Simmons of The Ringer, Ishbia detailed their long-standing beef.

“I could go talk for hours on it or I could take for a minute and the minute is probably easier: He doesn’t like me, and I don’t like him. I don’t like the way they do business in a lot of things. He probably doesn’t like the way we do things. We’re in the same town. We compete. We’re winning. That’s what it is right now,” Ishbia said.

“I know he’s not doing [well] health-wise, I wish him nothing but the best. But the reality is in the mortgage business and now on the basketball floor, whatever it is, I’m trying to win at everything I do. And that’s what we’re going to be. And if someone’s done things the wrong way, which he’s done, I’m going to call them out on it and that’s what I’ve done.”

Chris Paul Expected to Miss Time

The Suns are already facing long odds of winning their series against the Nuggets after going down 0-2. But those odds could get even longer after Chris Paul suffered a hamstring injury in Game 2 and did not return. Per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the All-Star guard is not expected to suit up for Games 3 and 4, giving Phoenix an even steeper mountain to climb against Denver.

“Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul’s status is in doubt for Games 3 and 4 against the Denver Nuggets this weekend because of his left groin strain, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski,” ESPN reports.

“He is expected to push for a return, but the possibility of recovering by Friday’s Game 3 in the Western Conference semifinals is believed to be a significant challenge, sources said. The Suns have officially listed Paul as day-to-day.”