3-Point Marksman ‘Emerged as Serious Trade Target’ for Suns: Report

The Phoenix Suns want as much help from their supporting cast as they can get. They have limited options for how they can get improvements, but that hasn’t stopped them from trying. The Athletic’s Tony Jones reported that the Suns have their eye on an affordable target: Simone Fontecchio.

Jones reported the Suns’ interest in Fontecchio but added that they’re not alone.

“Utah’s starting small forward has emerged as a serious trade target for two contending teams, according to multiple league sources: the Phoenix Suns and the Boston Celtics,” Jones wrote in a February 6 story. “Both teams need to strengthen their respective second units, and Fontecchio has an easy salary number for Phoenix and Boston to get to as he is in the final year of a contract that pays him $3.1 million annually.”

Jones added why the Suns would have interest in what he brings.

“(Phoenix) needs a guy who can shoot and defend like Fontecchio to take some pressure off Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal.”

Fontecchio is shooting 39.1% from three this season. Jones also explained why the Celtics have an edge over the Suns and how Fontecchio’s appeal goes beyond what he brings to the court.

“The Suns only have second-round picks to deal. The Celtics are in a better spot and have a few firsts at their disposal. If Fontecchio is dealt, he will be a restricted free agent this summer, which would give team control to whoever trades for him. That also makes him attractive on the market.”

Suns ‘Leading Suitor’ for Miles Bridges

The Suns evidently want depth along the wing. While they have interest in Simone Fontecchio, they also have interest in Miles Bridges. Yahoo Sports! Jake Fischer reported both the Suns’ interest in Bridges and that they are leading the trade sweepstakes for him.

“Phoenix continues to be mentioned as the leading suitor for Charlotte forward Miles Bridges, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The Suns see Bridges, a Michigan State product, as a strong fit with their big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal,” Fischer reported in a February 5 story.

Fischer added that the Suns have the same hangup with Bridges that they do with Fontecchio.

“However, the Suns only have second-round draft capital to play with. And while Phoenix has indicated a willingness to add Josh Okogie into a package of Nassir Little and two second-round picks for Bridges, sources said, Charlotte remains hopeful it can generate a first-round pick in return for Bridges.”

Suns Interested in Jae’Sean Tate: Report

Again, the Suns want wings. Simone Fontecchio and Miles Bridges are among their targets, and joining them is Houston Rockets wing Jae’ Sean Tate

A January 31 story from The Athletic confirmed that the Suns have interest in Tate. The report confirmed they have a familiar competitor for Tate’s services.

“Alternatively, Jae’Sean Tate, who league sources said is attracting interest from the likes of Boston and Phoenix, is movable,” the report revealed.

Since the report, there has been no follow-up. However, if the Suns miss out on Bridges or Fontecchio, and if the Celtics come away with the former, that could pave the way for the Suns to get Tate.