Suns ‘Feeling Very Confident’ They Can Acquire Controversial Wing: Report

The Phoenix Suns have title aspirations this season. While a trade could help them, they have very limited options. However, it appears they have the opportunity to improve their chances by getting one of the NBA’s most controversial players, Miles Bridges.

Following a report from Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer linking the Suns to Bridges, PHNX Sports’ Gerald Bourguet added that they have confidence they can complete a deal for him. He also added how they could complete a trade.

“A source close to the situation described the Suns as feeling very confident they’d be able to get a deal for Bridges across the finish line. Financially speaking, Bridges’ $7.9 million contract would be easy to match by sending Charlotte a combination of Nassir Little’s $6.3 million salary and a veteran minimum player like Chimezie Metu ($2.3 million), Yuta Watanabe ($2.3 million) or Bol Bol ($2.2 million),” Bourguet wrote in a January 26 story.

Bourguet also added the potential ramifications the Suns could face if they acquire Bridges.

“The question is whether Phoenix is ready to be burned by the inevitable PR nightmare that comes with trading for a player who’s been charged with felony domestic violence and child abuse.”

Bridges would bring plenty of controversy, but there’s no denying his talent. He’s averaging 20.8 points a game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 35.5% from three. It would be hard for the Suns to find a similarly productive player, given what the Charlotte Hornets pay him.

Play

Pairing him next to Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley would probably affect his scoring output. At the same time, his presence would also make their lives easier.

Miles Bridges Gets to Choose His Next Team

In addition to reporting the Suns’ interest in Miles Bridges, Fischer explained how he gets to choose who his next team is.

“Bridges would have to be consulted prior to any deal, as he received a no-trade clause when he signed a qualifying offer from Charlotte. While there was originally league-wide skepticism that the Hornets would be able to retain Bridges this summer, Charlotte’s newfound flexibility, creating as much as $45 million in upcoming cap space by dealing (Terry) Rozier, could push an interested team in trading for him now, as opposed to leaving Bridges available to re-sign with the only NBA club he’s known.”

Bridges’ domestic violence arrest prevented him from getting a pay raise from the Hornets when he was eligible for one. That’s why the Suns could acquire him and why he may not be hard to keep. However, should the Suns face backlash for acquiring Bridges, they may not keep him past 2024.

Suns Not Considering Grayson Allen Trade: Report

The Suns will be on the prowl for any trade upgrades. They may very well get one in Miles Bridges. However, should they succeed, they won’t involve Grayson Allen, per Jake Fischer.

“Allen has played so well in Phoenix, as part of the three-team megadeal that landed Lillard in Milwaukee, the Suns are no longer considering him for a trade prior to next month’s deadline, according to league sources,” Fischer wrote in a January 24 story.

Allen has been having a career year with the Suns. In 39 games, Grayson is averaging 13.7 points while shooting 51% from the field and 49.3% from three. With Durant, Booker, and Beal taking up most of the Suns’ payroll, they need all the production they can get from players like Allen.

If the Suns add Miles Bridges without subtracting Allen, that could fortify them in their quest for a title.