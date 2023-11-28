Frank Vogel Says This Suns Shooting Guard Provides “Swag” On Offense

Even on a star-studded team like the Phoenix Suns, role players who know how to utilize their skillsets are imperative to long-term success. This year, Eric Gordon has been one of those players for Phoenix, and head coach Frank Vogel appreciates what the veteran shooting guard is bringing to the table.

“He’s a guy who just gives us our swag offensively,” Frank Vogel said about Gordon after Phoenix won its seventh straight game on November 26th. Gordon finished that game with 25 points and shot 6 for 9 from deep. He started his scoring barrage early, scoring 12 in the first quarter on 4 of 5 shooting and 3 of 4 from three-point range. On Gordon’s hot start, Vogel said, “We don’t win that game, probably, without his big, explosive first quarter.”

Gordon Still Has Something In The Tank

In 2019, Gordon signed a four-year, $75 million contract with the Rockets. Before that, he was playing on a four-year, $52 million contract, and before that, a four-year, $58 million contract. This offseason, he signed with Phoenix on a two-year, $6.2 million contract. That’s a pretty big departure from the money Gordon was making for essentially his whole career to this point. But the 34 year-old has proven early on this season that he’s still capable of quality play on a competitive team.

Gordon is now in his 15th NBA season, which is an accomplishment in itself. To be productive in year 15 is even more impressive – and while Gordon is not quite the player he once was, he’s already outplayed his contract. Among active NBA players, Gordon is 33rd in games played throughout his career, and undoubtedly more productive than a majority of the players in front of him on that list.

His Production Has Been Crucial

The Suns have played most of this season without Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, or both – Booker is now healthy, but he’s missed almost half of Phoenix’s 17 games. Beal, meanwhile, will be out until at least December. Nevertheless, Phoenix has won seven games in a row and currently sit in third place in the Western Conference, a success story that Gordon has played a huge part in.

Gordon is averaging 14.9 points and shooting 40.4% from three-point range in 16 games this season. He’s been a difference-maker for Phoenix on multiple occasions, including the win against New York, and Phoenix’s double-overtime win against Utah on November 19th. Without Gordon, Phoenix likely loses those games

Full-Circle Moment

Over a decade ago, Gordon was on his way to becoming a Sun. Then a promising 23 year-old, he signed a four-year, $58 million offer sheet with Phoenix, where he would have played alongside the likes of Luis Scola, Marcin Gortat, and Goran Dragic. But it never came to fruition, because Gordon was a restricted free agent with the then-New Orleans Hornets, who matched the offer sheet and retained Gordon’s services.

Now in 2023, Gordon is a wily veteran providing valuable scoring and playmaking for the team that tried to sign him long, long ago. So many storylines in the NBA come full circle eventually, and Gordon producing for the Suns is a perfect example of that. He’ll be a key part of Phoenix’s postseason hopes.