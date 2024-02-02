Suns ‘Have Been Linked Frequently’ With 20-Point Scorer: Report

The Phoenix Suns want some help on the wing, it appears. With the players they have now, they have limited options on who they can get. However, one feasible option is Charlotte Hornets wing Miles Bridges. Per NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Suns have looked into trading for him.

“The Suns likewise continue their pursuit of a wing upgrade and have been linked frequently in recent days to Charlotte’s Miles Bridges,” Stein wrote in a February 1 story.

Stein added that should the Suns make any trades, Grayson Allen would be off the table.

“But any Phoenix trade business in the next week is expected to fully exclude Grayson Allen, who has created quite a niche for himself in the desert. Allen shot 47 for 83 (56.6%) on 3-pointers in January.”

Bridges is 25 years old and averages 21.1 points while shooting 46.2% from the field and almost 36% from three. However, Bridges’ legal troubles pertaining to his history of domestic violence and child abuse make him a controversial player. Despite what he can do on the court, that will follow him for the rest of his NBA career.

Allen himself also came to the NBA with a bad reputation. However, he has done his job for the Suns since they acquired him before the 2023-24 season.

Suns ‘Feeling Very Confident’ in Miles Bridges Trade

PHNX Sports’ Gerald Bourguet reported that the Suns are confident that they can complete a trade for Miles Bridges.

“A source close to the situation described the Suns as feeling very confident they’d be able to get a deal for Bridges across the finish line. Financially speaking, Bridges’ $7.9 million contract would be easy to match by sending Charlotte a combination of Nassir Little’s $6.3 million salary and a veteran minimum player like Chimezie Metu ($2.3 million), Yuta Watanabe ($2.3 million) or Bol Bol ($2.2 million),” Bourguet wrote in a January 26 story.

Bourguet also added that Bridges’ baggage could lead to trouble for the Suns if they acquire him.

“The question is whether Phoenix is ready to be burned by the inevitable PR nightmare that comes with trading for a player who’s been charged with felony domestic violence and child abuse.”

Bridges’ history and $7.9 million expiring contract is also why he wouldn’t cost much in a potential trade. The Suns have aspirations to win their first championship. Controversies aside, Bridges would help them do that.

Miles Bridges’ Connections to Suns’ Ownership

There are more reasons why the Suns want Bridges besides his talent as a player. Yahoo Sports! Jake Fischer reported that the Suns want Bridges more than anyone else in the NBA. More than that, he reported that Bridges shares a connection with the Suns’ ownership.

“As for Charlotte wing Miles Bridges, the Phoenix Suns continue to be described by league personnel as the team most motivated to land the Michigan State product. And it should be noted that Bridges hails from the same Spartans program that Phoenix owner Mat Ishbia was a part of under legendary head coach Tom Izzo,” Fischer reported in a February 2 story.

Bridges played for Michigan State from 2016 to 2018 before coming to the NBA the same year.