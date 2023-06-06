Insider Hints at Star Getting New Deal From Suns

Phoenix Suns All-Star point guard Chris Paul will be 39 years old at the end of next season. And although some may liken his age to that of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, the reality is that Paul has lost burst faster than many of his counterparts because of his extensive injury history.

Although the Suns and Paul are both in pursuit of a first title, some wonder if the veteran’s future with the team is in doubt. Especially after yet another injury held him out for a significant portion of Phoenix’s 2023 playoff run. And with the midseason acquisition of Kevin Durant, paying Paul the $30.8 million he is owed next season is a tough ask. However, per ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, Paul could restructure his deal with the Suns for next season.

“I think the Suns have a little bit more than meets the eye, depending on how they handle the Chris Paul situation. There are other things to do besides trading Chris Paul,” Windhorst said on a recent episode of his “Hoop Collective” podcast.

“I think Chris Paul will be a Sun next year, but what if he’s a Sun and they don’t have to pay him $30 million.”

Suns Could Use Extra Cap Room to Retool Roster

By restructuring Paul’s contract, Suns’ general manager James Jones and his front office would have a lot more wiggle room to address the many weaknesses that they have on this current roster.

The playoffs proved one thing, the focus on this team going forward needs to be on the Suns’ star duo of Durant and Devin Booker. Building a roster that caters to the needs of those two stars is the best plan for success.

Booker and Durant have proven to be reliable but as far as the others are concerned it was hit or miss for them after the trade deadline. Filling the roster out with players who are ready to contribute on a nightly basis should be the goal.

Can Vogel Help Deandre Ayton Reach Elite Status?

For a second consecutive offseason, Suns big man Deandre Ayton’s future with the team is in doubt. Ayton was a restricted free agent last summer and was offered a deal by the Indiana Pacers, but the Suns decided to match that offer and brought him back to Phoenix.

But once again Ayton saw his minutes decrease in the playoffs as the former number-one overall pick shared many of the minutes at the five spot with undrafted big man Jock Landale. But that was under the regime of former Suns head coach Monty Williams, who was fired after back-to-back second-round playoff exits.

With Frank Vogel reportedly preparing to take the reins in Phoenix, it leaves many to wonder if Ayton can get back to playing at the level he was when the Suns reached the NBA Finals in 2021. Vogel was a big part of the reason big man Roy Hibbert was twice named an All-Star with the Indiana Pacers. Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard also won the lone title of their careers when Vogel was head coach of the Lakers in the NBA Bubble in 2020. Can he help Ayton take the next step?