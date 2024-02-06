Insider Reveals Suns Potential Trade Package for Miles Bridges

The NBA Trade Deadline is only days away, and the Phoenix Suns continue to chase Miles Bridges. Yahoo Sports! Jake Fischer reported that the Suns are currently leading the bidding war for the Charlotte Hornets wing.

“Phoenix continues to be mentioned as the leading suitor for Charlotte forward Miles Bridges, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The Suns see Bridges, a Michigan State product, as a strong fit with their big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal,” Fischer reported in a February 5 story.

Fischer then explained what package the Suns would like to offer in exchange for Bridges. However, the package might not be enough for the Hornets to accept.

“However, the Suns only have second-round draft capital to play with. And while Phoenix has indicated a willingness to add Josh Okogie into a package of Nassir Little and two second-round picks for Bridges, sources said, Charlotte remains hopeful it can generate a first-round pick in return for Bridges.”

Bridges has an inexpensive contract with the Hornets, as they owe him $7.9 million for the 2023-24 season. That paves the way for the Suns to get match salaries to get him in a trade. However, just because the Suns want Bridges does not mean he’ll have a new team before the trade deadline passes.

The Hornets Could Keep Miles Bridges

Though the Suns want Miles Bridges, Fischer explained in that same story why the Hornets may decide to keep Bridges past 2024.

“Charlotte now has the upcoming cap space to re-sign Bridges, and getting the swingman on a multi-year deal would surely increase his trade value next season. The fact Bridges is playing this 2023-24 campaign on a one-year qualifying offer not only affords Bridges veto power in any trade but dealing him elsewhere would squander Bridges’ Bird rights, preventing any team that acquired him before Thursday to re-sign him this summer if it is going to be over the salary cap on June 30.”

Fischer added that the Suns have competitors for Bridges’ services.

“Detroit and Utah remain the two other teams connected to Bridges, sources said. While Dallas is indeed looking for forward help, the Mavericks have not shown interest in Bridges or Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith in recent conversations.”

Grayson Allen Not Available in Trade Talks

Marc Stein reported the Suns’ interest in Miles Bridges in a February 1 story. However, he also added that any trade discussions won’t involve Grayson Allen because of his performance.

“The Suns likewise continue their pursuit of a wing upgrade and have been linked frequently in recent days to Charlotte’s Miles Bridges. But any Phoenix trade business in the next week is expected to fully exclude Grayson Allen, who has created quite a niche for himself in the desert.”

The Suns acquired Allen to help their depth when they acquired him and Jusuf Nurkic for Deandre Ayton. Allen has averaged 13 points a game on 51.6/49.1/87.8 shooting splits. Allen has proven himself to be a valuable cog for the Suns. Valuable enough that if the Suns added Miles Bridges, they want those two to share the floor.