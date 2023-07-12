Suns’ Level of Interest in Trading for Sixers’ James Harden Revealed

The Phoenix Suns have zero interest in trading for Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

Harden, who averaged 21.0 points and 10.7 assists last season, has opted into his 2023-24 player option with the Sixers and wants to get traded.

However, the Suns will not be bringing “The Beard” to Phoenix.

Please 🙏 stop bombarding me with these ridiculous James Harden rumors. I shot this down on June 9th – said zero percent chance. I don’t know who/where these rumors are coming from /maybe stop following these people? No chance! Never was a chance. Suns never were interested! — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) July 12, 2023

Harden and Kevin Durant were teammates on the Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets. Harden played his college basketball at Arizona State, so he’s familiar with the Phoenix area.

However, the Suns have already made their blockbuster trade this summer, acquiring Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards. Phoenix now has a Big 3 of Beal, Durant and Devin Booker. Deandre Ayton is also still on the roster as well despite being in trade rumors all offseason.

Harden wants the Sixers to trade him to the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Sam Amick and Kelly Iko of The Athletic. However, since Harden doesn’t have a no-trade clause in his contract, Philadelphia can trade the former MVP anywhere.

Gambadoro: Suns Won’t Trade for Paul George Either

The Suns never discussed trading for Clippers small forward Paul George, according to Gambadoro.

The Suns hired Frank Vogel, who coached George on the Indiana Pacers. There has been speculation that Vogel wants to reunite with George since the two are tight.

However, Phoenix won’t be trading for George.

The Paul George rumors are 100% completely false. He was never discussed by Frank Vogel or anyone else in the organization. Good Day Sir! — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) July 10, 2023

George has only played in 87 out of a possible 164 games in the past two seasons. The eight-time All-Star averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Clippers last season while shooting 45.7% from the field, 37.1% from beyond the arc and 87.1% from the free-throw line. He’s one of the best two-way players in the NBA.

However, George missed the last nine games of the regular season with a knee injury and didn’t play in the first round of the 2023 playoffs against the Suns. Without George, the Clippers lost to the Suns in five games.

George signed a four-year, $176 million maximum contract extension with the Clippers in December 2020. The six-time All-NBA swingman will make $45.6 million next season. He has a player option worth $48.8 million for the 2024-25 season.

Report: Bol Bol Expected to Join Suns

The Suns are the frontrunners to sign Bol Bol, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Rival teams are expecting Bol to sign with the Suns shortly.

The Phoenix Suns are frontrunners to sign free agent Bol Bol, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Rival teams are expecting Bol to sign in near future with the Suns, who have deepened their roster this offseason. pic.twitter.com/vZz1FCPFUu — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 8, 2023

Bol is an unrestricted free agent after getting waived by the Orlando Magic and going unclaimed on waivers. He appeared in 70 games for the Magic last season, averaging 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 54.6% from the floor, 26.5% from 3-point land and 75.9% from the free-throw line.

Bol has career averages of 6.3 points and 3.8 rebounds with the Denver Nuggets and Magic in 123 NBA games. The 23-year-old is the son of Manute Bol.

The Suns have been active since free agency started on June 30. The front office signed Eric Gordon, Yuta Watanabe, Chimezie Metu, Keita Bates-Diop and Drew Eubanks and re-signed Damion Lee and Josh Okogie.

However, Phoenix didn’t re-sign Jock Landale, who signed with the Houston Rockets. Torrey Craig also left the Suns for the Chicago Bulls in free agency.