$56 Million Star Considered Suns’ Most ‘Ambitious Free-Agent Target’

A $56 million star has been considered the Phoenix Suns‘ most “ambitious” free-agent target.

In a May 27 column titled “1 Ambitious Free-Agent Target for Every NBA Team,” Dan Favale of Bleacher Report wrote that Josh Richardson is a player the Suns should think about targeting this summer.

“For now, it’s best to presume they’ll figure out how to use the mini mid-level exception,” Favale wrote. “And they’re best served spending it on someone, anyone, who can provide a supporting two-way punch.

“Josh Richardson fits the criteria, even if he’s well removed from his halcyon days. He can still take on spot defensive reps at the point of attack while sponging up most wing assignments and will drop in enough threes to keep opponents on their heels and open the half-court for Phoenix’s ball-handlers.”

Richardson played for the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans this season. The 29-year-old averaged 10.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 65 games while shooting 43.1% from the field, 36.5% from beyond the arc and 85.2% from the free-throw line.

Richardson has made over $56 million in his career. The Oklahoma native has played for the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Spurs and Pelicans.

The Suns Need Capable Rotation Fillers

The Suns traded Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson to the Brooklyn Nets in the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade, which is why Favale believes Phoenix needs “capable rotation fillers.”

“Adding someone who offers more rim pressure would be ideal. But the Suns aren’t checking every box with a mini-MLE candidate,” Favale wrote. “They need capable rotation fillers—not to mention potential wing replacements.

“Phoenix already traded Mikal Bridges. Neither Craig nor Josh Okogie (non-Bird) is guaranteed to be back. The Suns can count themselves as lucky if Richardson tumbles into their price range.”

Richardson has career averages of 11.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He’s appeared in 30 postseason games and put up averages of 7.9 points.

The Suns’ Free-Agency Spending Range Remains Unsettled

The Suns’ free-agency spending range remains unsettled since Chris Paul‘s contract is partially guaranteed for next season and it’s unknown if center Deandre Ayton will be on the team.

“A lot about the Phoenix Suns’ free-agency spending range remains unsettled,” Favale wrote. “They could open up the non-taxpayer mid-level if they waive-and-stretch Chris Paul’s partial guarantee ($15.8 million), or if they shed salary as part of a CP3 or Deandre Ayton trade.

“They could also brush up against the second luxury-tax apron if they keep CP3, guarantee Cameron Payne’s salary and use Early Bird rights to re-sign Torrey Craig and Bismack Biyombo.”

Ayton would be “excited” to get traded by the Suns this summer, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN. The Suns, who lost to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals in six games, are expected to aggressively explore the trade market for Ayton.

“Sources told ESPN that Ayton’s teammates have shared their coach’s frustration with what they perceive to be inconsistent effort and aggression from the 7-footer,” MacMahon reported. “Ayton would be excited about a fresh start with another franchise, sources told ESPN. The Suns are expected to aggressively explore the trade market for him this summer, league sources said.”