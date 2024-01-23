Jusuf Nurkic Sends Cryptic Message After Kevin Durant’s Game Winner

Kevin Durant helped the Phoenix Suns win their fifth straight game against the Chicago Bulls. Putting up 43 points – a season-high – on 16-for-32 from the field while hitting six threes helped the Suns escape the Bulls on January 22. Durant put his stamp on the game when he hit the game-winning three with 1.6 seconds left.

KD GIVES THE SUNS THE LEAD WITH 1.6 SECONDS LEFT 😱 Bulls-Suns | Live on the NBA App

After the game, Suns center Jusuf Nurkic tweeted out a cryptic message insinuating that Kevin Durant is the greatest basketball player of all time.

35 🐐 🐐 — Jusuf Nurkić 🇧🇦 (@bosnianbeast27) January 23, 2024

This is in reference to when Durant asked why he was not included in the conversation as the greatest ever.

“Because I went to the Warriors,” Durant said while talking with The Arizona Republic’s Duane Rankin on January 21. “Why shouldn’t I be in that? That’s the question you should ask. Why not? What haven’t I done?”

Nurkic clearly believes his teammate belongs in the conversation. On nights when Durant scores over 40 with that kind of efficiency, no matter who the Suns go up against, he makes a good case.

Kevin Durant Singles Out His Teammates After Win

After the Suns’ victory, Kevin Durant explained what went into his 43-point performance against the Bulls.

Great postgame interview by Amanda Pflugrad with Kevin Durant after the game winner vs the Bulls pic.twitter.com/F2F5hSDf7Y — Sunderous (@SunderousDunks) January 23, 2024

“Everything factors in. My teammates were looking for me. In the fourth quarter, it felt like they were passing me the ball every time down. I tried to make something happen and good screens. Drew Eubanks is incredible tonight. My teammates are the reason why I could so something like this,” Durant told Suns sideline reporter Amanda Pflugrad.

Durant also talked about how the Suns withstood their struggles early on.

“I felt like we were a little sluggish, missing our shots. I know my shot was short in the first half, and we were missing a lot of good looks. We were just trying to stay the course. We changed a little defensive schemes in the second half which put more pressure on them and got us out in transition. Man, it’s another comeback win, and I love it.”

Durant concluded by explaining why the Suns should feel good about finishing up their homestand victoriously.

“We talked about it last night. Great teams finish off the back-to-back. Especially before a long road trip, so we wanted to do that tonight and focus on our next game tomorrow, but it was a great, great homestand, and I look forward to the road.”

The Suns’ next game is against the Dallas Mavericks on January 24.

Frank Vogel’s Thoughts on Kevin Durant’s Performance

During his postgame press conference, Suns head coach Frank Vogel raved about Kevin Durant’s performance against the Bulls.

Play

“That’s one of the best performances that I’ve been a part of with (what) Kevin Durant did tonight. That was special. Including the game-winner. The double-clutch 17-footer. I haven’t seen a shot like that. It was pretty awesome,” Vogel said, per the Phoenix Suns YouTube Channel.

Durant has had higher scoring performances throughout his career, but he’s proving that he still is the elite scorer he’s been since coming into the league in 2007.

With the win, the Suns are now 25-18 and No. 5 in the Western Conference.