Jusuf Nurkic Pushes for Ex-Teammate, Free Agent Scorer to Join Suns

The NBA Trade Deadline has passed, which means the only way teams can add players from this point on is by free agency. With two open roster spots, the Phoenix Suns will be on the prowl for more mid-season additions. One option is Danilo Gallinari, who the Detroit Pistons waived on February 8, as reported by Shams Charania’s X account.

After the Pistons waived Gallinari, Suns center Jusuf Nurkic not-so-subtly urged Gallinari to come join the Suns via his X account. Nurkic called out Danilo Gallinari while calling him “brate.”

For translation, the Bosnian center called Gallinari “brother” in his native language. Nurkic and Gallinari were once teammates during their time with the Denver Nuggets. The two played together from 2014 to 2017 before the Nuggets traded Nurkic to the Trail Blazers.

Once Gallinari clears waivers, he’ll be free to join whichever team he wants. At 35 years old, Gallinari will most likely want to play for a team that will consistently play him and/or a team with title aspirations. The Suns can provide both for the veteran scorer. Gallinari is not the potent scorer he was in his heyday, but in Detroit, he proved that he is capable of putting up high-scoring numbers.

The Suns opened up two roster spots when they traded four players for Royce O’Neale and David Roddy.

Bismack Biyombo Signs With Suns Rival: Report

It’s yet to be determined if the Suns have targeted Danilo Gallinari. Howeber, they lost one of their frontcourt options on February 10. Charania reported via his X account that former Suns center Bismack Biyombo will join the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder are Biyombo’s second team he’s played with during the 2023-24 season, as he also played for the Grizzlies.

There had been a rumor that the Suns wanted to bring Biyombo back for the third consecutive season. PHNX Sports’ Gerald Bourget reported that the two sides had been in touch about a reunion.

“There isn’t any urgency on signing a deal just yet, but a source said Biyombo and the Suns have been in contact, which would make sense given their recent history and the team’s need for a more athletic, shot-blocking option at the center position,” Bourguet reported in a January 26 story.

With Biyombo off the table, the Suns may have extra motivation to sign Danilo Gallinari. Biyombo and Gallinari have two different skillsets, but they are both considered frontcourt players.

Lakers & Celtics Interested in Danilo Gallinari: Report

Again, there have been no reports tying Danilo Gallinari to the Suns. If they have interest, they will have competition for his services. NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin reported two teams want Gallinari.

“The Lakers and Celtics are reported to have some level of interest,” Helin reported in a February 9 story.

Gallinari signed with the Celtics in 2022 but never played for them because he tore his ACL that same offseason before they traded him to the Wizards. The Celtics have a better record than the Suns but can’t promise him a spot in their rotation. The Lakers can offer that, but their record is worse than the Suns.