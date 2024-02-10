Kevin Durant Calls Out Royce O’Neale After Suns Trade

The Phoenix Suns‘ acquisition of Royce O’Neale marks the second time he and Kevin Durant have been teammates. The two played together on the Brooklyn Nets during the 2022-23 season before the Suns acquired Durant. After the Suns beat the Jazz on February 8, Durant voiced his excitement to reunite with O’Neale.

“(O’Neale is) a position-less basketball player that’s gonna help us out and fit in, so I’m excited about him,” Durant told reporters during his postgame press conference, per PHNX Suns’ Gerald Bourguet’s X account. “I love being around Royce and can’t wait to keep building with him as a person first and then as a teammate.”

Durant further elaborated on why he believes Suns fans will gravitate to O’Neale

“He just plays extremely hard,” Durant said. “Loves the game, loves his teammates. I think people in the Valley are going to love watching him.”

O’Neale’s contract will expire after the 2023-24 season ends. The Suns will have his bird rights. Since they traded their remaining assets and Durant’s rapport with him, the Suns will likely try

Kevin Durant Predicted Royce O’Neale Reunion

In his first meeting with reporters since the trade, Royce O’Neale talked about how happy he is to play with Kevin Durant again. More than that, he revealed that Durant told him that they would play together again.

“Just the opportunity and luxury to play with him again. He told me we was gonna be teammates again after he left (Brooklyn), so here we are,” O’Neale told reporters, per Arizona Central’s Dana Scott’s X account.

“He told me we was gonna be teammates again after he left (Brooklyn), so where we are.” Royce O’Neale on Kevin Durant’s prediction they’d reunite as teammates after KD’s trade from Nets to Suns last year; they also have a Texas connection. O’Neale was traded to Suns on Thursday pic.twitter.com/T1YRO5vLya — DANA (@iam_DanaScott) February 9, 2024

In the 49 games he’s played during the 2023-24 season, O’Neale has averaged 7.4 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 38.8% from the field and 36.6% from three. Playing next to Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker, O’Neale’s shooting efficiency may go up in Phoenix. He is also a career 38.1% shooter from three.

The Suns not only gave up three second-round picks to acquire O’Neale but gave up multiple players for him. That includes Keita Bates-Diop, Yuta Watanabe, Chimezie Mezu, and Jordan Goodwin. The Suns also acquired David Roddy, leaving them with two open roster spots.

Grayson Allen Excited to Reunite With Royce O’Neale

Kevin Durant isn’t the only player on the Suns who will reunite with Royce O’Neale. Grayson Allen played with O’Neale on the Utah Jazz during the 2018-19 season before they traded him to the Grizzlies. Allen also sounded ecstatic to reunite with O’Neale in Phoenix

“Great guy to have on the team, great teammate. He’s a good shooter (and) really good defender. (He) can guard 1 through 4, some 5. I’m excited. He’s definitely going to help us,” Allen told reporters, per Arizona Central’s Duane Rankin’s X account.

"Great guy to have on the team, great teammate. He's a good shooter. Really good defender. Can guard 1 through 4, some 5. I'm excited. He's definitely going to help us." Grayson Allen on Royce O'Neale coming to Phoenix via trade as they were teammates in Utah. #Suns #Jazz pic.twitter.com/jdJyZ0woys — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 9, 2024

O’Neale has proven to be a solid three-point shooter, but having familiarity with some of his teammates from previous experience could also help him become both an easier and quicker fit with the Suns.

O’Neale has only played only half a season with Kevin Durant and only one season with Grayson Allen. He’s also going to play only half a season more with them when the season ends.