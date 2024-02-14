East Playoff Team Contacted Suns About Kevin Durant: Report

There have been no reports indicating that the Phoenix Suns will trade Kevin Durant. However, that won’t stop teams from inquiring, just in case. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne reported that Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey did just that.

“These sorts of bold trade calls are historically a common practice for Morey, who also called the Phoenix Suns and asked about the availability of Durant, only to be told Durant was not available,” they reported in a February 14 story.

Morey has a reputation for chasing after the big fish in the NBA. Throughout his career as an executive, Morey has acquired some of the league’s best players in their prime. That includes James Harden (twice), Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, and Dwight Howard, among others. Durant would

The Suns have little reason to trade Kevin Durant. They gave up many assets to acquire him and are right in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race. Unless the Sixers planned to offer their one player of similar caliber as Durant – Joel Embiid – it’s hard to see how the two sides would agree to a deal.

Kevin Durant Could Leave Suns: Report

The Kevin Durant era has not disappointed much yet. However, he has changed his mind in the past. After signing an extension with the Nets, Durant demanded a trade the following offseason. Currently, the Suns don’t have to worry about it, but The Ringer’s Howard Beck outlined the risks of acquiring Durant in a February 14 story.

“The Durant trade was the ultimate all-in move—which places the Suns firmly on Crash-and-Burn watch. Phoenix has one of the league’s highest payrolls, most of it devoted to Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, with new team owner Mat Ishbia betting he can spend his way to a title. But it all depends on the health, longevity, and mood swings of three fragile stars, most notably a 35-year-old Durant, who has changed teams three times since 2019. What if the Suns—currently 32-22 and fifth in the West—get bounced in the first round?”

Beck then revealed what an NBA executive told him about Durant potentially departing the Suns and the ramifications that would come with it.

“[Durant] for sure looks around,” the exec told Beck. “’Durant always has a wandering eye.’ And if Durant left, the GM said, (Devin) Booker would have to consider his options, too.”

Durant is in the second year of a four-year, $194 million contract, so he won’t approach free agency until 2026.

Draymond Green Calls Out Kevin Durant

After the Suns lost to the Warriors, Kevin Durant’s former teammate, Draymond Green, called him out for questioning his character.

Play

“(Nurkic) and Kevin (Durant) questioning my character before,” Green said on his own podcast. “As if you’re going to question somebody’s character about a basketball game, as if this is not real life, as if that don’t affect people’s pockets. I think all of it was really cowardly.” Green did not mince words about both Durant and Nurkic when he said, “I think they all wack. Both of them.”

The Suns and Warriors could very well meet up in the playoffs following some intense games during the 2023-24 season.