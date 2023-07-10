Suns’ Kevin Durant Sounds Off on Damian Lillard Trade Request

Kevin Durant is no stranger to trade requests. He had to make two before the Brooklyn Nets eventually succumbed to his demands and sent him to the Phoenix Suns in a blockbuster trade at the deadline. But now the latest disgruntled star to hit the market is Portland Trail Blazers star, Damian Lillard.

Despite signing a max contract extension back in 2022 the All-Star guard has requested a trade from the franchise, to the disdain of many Blazers fans. However, Durant says Lillard’s trade demand is not a “big deal.”

“Fans love the game of basketball, they will move on just like they do when the organization trades a fan favorite,” Durant tweeted. “In this case, portland fans can’t wait to watch scoots career. I don’t see what the big deal is”

Damian Lillard Requests Trade From Blazers

For years, Lillard has vowed his loyalty to Portland despite being a big star in a small market. But Lillard has also expressed his desire to compete for a championship as he enters the latter years of his NBA career.

The Blazers had an opportunity to build a better roster around Lillard when they drew the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery. Instead of using the pick to trade for another disgruntled star, the Blazers opted to draft G-League standout Scott Henderson, who seemed to relish the opportunity to play alongside the All-Star guard.

“I’d love to play with him,” the Blazers guard told Bleacher Report. “We have a great relationship. But whatever happens, happens.”

After a few days passed and it was apparent that the Blazers were running out of time to make any significant additions in free agency and Lillard requested a trade from the franchise.

Lillard was drafted by the Blazers and wanted to go a less traditional route in a small market. But in a smaller market like Portland, it is hard to gather the talent to build a legit title contender. Lillard stuck it out as long as he could but the reality is he is too great of a talent to not be playing meaningful basketball.

Damian Lillard at Odds With Blazers Over Trade

For years fans have been salivating for Lillard to demand a trade from the Blazers, as their lack of talent has always left him on the outside of the playoff picture. But as the quote from Heath Ledger’s Joker goes “You either die to be a hero, or live long enough to see yourself become a villain.”

The Blazers have vowed to grant Lillard’s request but also want the return of the trade on their end to be significant. Multiple reports have confirmed that Lillard only wants to be traded to the Miami Heat. However, the Blazers are not prepared to accept any of the trade assets the Heat have to offer which has caused a rift between the two sides.

One source familiar with the situation told Mark Medina of SportsNaut that if Lillard were to be traded anywhere but the Miami Heat, he “wouldn’t report” to training camp.

“He just wouldn’t go,” the source said to Medina. “He just wouldn’t report.”

It will be interesting to see how this situation plays out.