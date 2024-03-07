Kevin Durant Wants You to Know ‘I Don’t Really Care About Your Opinion’

Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant has faced some scrutiny over the years. He joined the Golden State Warriors coming off a 73-win season, winning two championships. He then assembled multiple teams featuring multiple stars with the Nets and Suns.

Though he has faced criticism for this, Durant explained to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes why that doesn’t bother him.

“I understand people are always going to question what I do, but if you’re not in the building with me watching how I prepare for this game, I don’t really care about your opinion,” Durant told Haynes in a March 7 story.

Durant also understands that people have their own perspectives on things. He disregards all of that because his priorities are to help his team win.

“My focus is on who I’m working with and who’s in the building. I can’t concern myself with what people say or think. I know people need s–t to talk about. I know what I bring to the game, and I’m going to keep working towards getting better and helping my team win games. All that other s–t doesn’t matter.”

Kevin Durant has appeared in only one NBA Finals outside his time with Golden State. He has also not advanced past the conference semifinals since his time with the Warriors. Though one could argue that his most success has started and ended with Golden State, Durant has vocalized how little he cares about that.

Kevin Durant May Return to Seattle

Kevin Durant may very well end his NBA career with a team other than the Suns. In fact, he may return to his original team, the Seattle SuperSonics.

SuperSonics Hall-of-Famer Spencer Haywood mentioned that if Seattle gets a team again before he retires, Durant may end his career where it started.

“Me and Durant are still talking about Seattle,” Haywood told HoopsHype’s Jake Uitti in a March 4 story. “We talked about it at the All-Star game [this year]. I can’t go any further – there’s some sneaky stuff going on that I can’t talk about because it’s private. But I wouldn’t be surprised if I see him in a Sonics uniform [again]. I was with his mother at the All-Star game – with him and his mother, everybody. I’m just saying.”

The SuperSonics became the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2008. Commissioner Adam Silver has talked about NBA expansion, but nothing has confirmed whether Seattle will get an NBA team again.

Kevin Durant Responds to ‘Not a Leader’ Criticism

After Charles Barkley called Kevin Durant out by saying he’s not a leader, Durant responded with candid thoughts of his own on the matter.

“I don’t feel like I want people to call me a leader. But I also don’t want people to say I’m not one either because they don’t see what goes on behind the scenes of what I talk about or my intentions or relationships that I’ve built with my teammates and my support staff,” Durant said in an interview with Boardroom, per its YouTube Channel.

He then referenced Barley’s TV persona to explain why Durant himself may not come off like a leader.

“I’m not as charismatic as my peers. I don’t have a personality that’s fit for TV like my peers. You’ve got to sell what you’re doing as well, and I haven’t sold it enough. I don’t feel like I need to. I don’t feel like I need people to call me a leader, but I also don’t feel like I want people to say I’m not one, either.”