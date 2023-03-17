Suns Coach Monty Williams Issues Strong Statement on Kevin Durant’s Injury Progress

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams issued a strong statement on Kevin Durant’s injury progress before the team defeated the Orlando Magic on March 16.

Williams said Durant has progressed to taking standstill shots. The Suns announced on March 9 that Durant’s left ankle would be re-evaluated in three weeks.

“It’s just part of his progression,” Williams said. “He hasn’t done anything outside of that. We obviously have to not just be careful, but a lot of boxes need to be checked. So we’ll see how he responds to standard shooting today, we’ll re-evaluate tomorrow and every day is a progression. That’s what he’s done. It’s a normal progression to this type of injury and that’s just where he is right now. Now he’s just doing standstill shots.”

Durant has played in three games with the Suns since being acquired from the Brooklyn Nets. The one-time MVP is averaging 26.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 69.0% from the field, 53.8% from beyond the arc and 88.2% from the free-throw line. The Suns are 3-0 with Durant in the lineup.

After defeating Orlando, Phoenix improved to 38-32 on the season, good for fourth place in the Western Conference standings.

Terrence Ross on Kevin Durant: ‘We Want Him to Be Healthy’

Suns forward Terrence Ross doesn’t want Durant to rush back from his injury. The swingman said before the Magic game that it was good to see KD taking jumpers.

“We want him to be healthy,” Ross said. “We want him to get right. It’s all about taking the right steps and make sure he does the right things and is taking the precautions to have him out there and stay healthy. Anytime you can get KD back on the court, it’s great. It’s good seeing him out there.”

Durant injured himself before the Oklahoma City Thunder game on March 8. The Suns defeated the Thunder, but they lost three straight after that contest before getting back in the win column against the Magic. The top six seeds in the conference automatically make the playoffs, while seeds 7-10 make the play-in tournament.

Kevin Durant Talks About LeBron James’ Son

Durant said on his podcast that LeBron James’ son, Bronny, is the real deal. The Suns superstar wants to see LeBron and Bronny in the NBA together.

“His body developed,” Durant said. “I feel like we’ve been watching him since he was two, three years old, you know what I’m saying? So to see where he is now, I’m rooting for him. Hopefully he gets to play with Bron at some point.”

Play

Kevin Durant Discusses Bronny James, Lil Yachty, Charles Barkley & More | The ETCs Kevin Durant sits down to discuss the 2023 McDonalds All-American game and Bronny James' participation, whether or not he thinks Drake is retiring from rap, his relationship with the media and much more. Like what you see? Subscribe – bit.ly/3aTKcuz Listen & subscribe to The ETCs podcast featuring Kevin Durant: apple.co/37PAk2P Follow Boardroom on Apple… 2023-03-16T18:09:39Z

LeBron, who signed a two-year extension with the Los Angeles Lakers last summer, told The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd in February 2022 that he would do anything to play with Bronny in the NBA. No father has played with or against his son in the league.

“My last year will be played with my son,” LeBron said. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”