Suns’ Kevin Durant Sounds Off on Isaiah Stewart Punching Drew Eubanks

Before the Phoenix Suns took on the Detroit Pistons on February 14, there was an unfortunate incident. Kevin Durant commented on the incident after the two teams faced off.

Before the game, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported an altercation between Isaiah Stewart and Drew Eubanks.

“Detroit Pistons (forward/center) Isaiah Stewart punched Phoenix’s Drew Eubanks in the back tunnels of Suns arena today. It’s unclear what sparked the altercation. The NBA is expected to receive footage to review. More to come,” Charania reported via his X account.

Durant gave his thoughts on the altercation during his postgame press conference.

“It’s unfortunate what happened before the game,” Durant said, per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic’s X account. “It’s supposed to be a brotherhood, but I also understand. Dudes get into stuff. We try to avoid that in this league. S*** happens. Hopefully, we can move on from it. We all support Drew.”

The Suns went on to defeat the Pistons, 116-100, which gives them a 33-22 record heading into the All-Star Break. Kevin Durant led the way with 25 points while shooting eight-for-13 from the field.

Their record ties them with the Pelicans for the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.

More Details on Isaiah Stewart-Drew Eubanks Fight

After Charania reported Stewart’s altercation with Eubanks, he gave more details of what happened between the two big men.

“Both Stewart and Eubanks were going chest-to-chest before a swing to Eubanks’ face connected on Wednesday, sources said. Both were separated, and there is police presence involved with the situation in Phoenix tonight,” Charania reported via his X account.

A Suns spokesperson then told Charania the following, which Charania reported via his X account.

“The attack on Drew Eubanks was unprovoked, and acts of violence such as this are unacceptable. We unequivocally support Drew and will continue to work with local law enforcement and the NBA.”

The incident reached the point where the police arrested Stewart and gave an official statement to Charania.

“Stewart was arrested for assault, and issued a citation, and released. The investigation remains active.”

The NBA has not made any decision yet with Stewart. Before the incident, Stewart had been recovering from an ankle injury. He last played on January 28.

Kevin Durant’s Thoughts on Devin Booker’s Ejection

The Suns beat the Pistons despite Devin Booker being ejected five minutes into the game.

Booker gets ejected for this? pic.twitter.com/C1CVT0CvJi — Cage (@ridiculouscage) February 15, 2024

During his postgame press conference, Durant explained why he was surprised by Booker’s ejection.

“Yeah, it did because he was talking to me,” Durant said. “I guess (Booker) said something that ticked the ref off, but they were on edge before the game anyway because of the situation, and they thought it might escalate. I can see it from their perspective, but I just think the techs were too quick.”

The Suns still won handily, winning by 16. However, their lead was 30 when the game was three-fourths of the way done. The Suns’ next game will be on February 22 against the Mavericks, who are also right in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race.

Kevin Durant will face off against his former teammate, Kyrie Irving.