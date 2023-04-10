Phoenix Suns Superstar Kevin Durant Makes NBA History

Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant has been one of the most dominant forwards to step foot on a NBA court. The 13-time All-Star has put together an impressive resume throughout his illustrious career. He was the 2007-08 Rookie of the Year, 2013-14 MVP, and a 2-time NBA champion and Finals MVP.

But even with all of those prestigious awards, Durant accomplished something during the 2022-23 season that has never been accomplished in the NBA. According to ESPN’s Kirk Goldsberry and Matt Williams, Durant became the 1st player in NBA history to finish a season with an average of 55% shooting, 40% on three-pointers and 90% on free throws.

Despite only playing in 47 games this year, Durant still qualified for the record due to the fact that he averaged over 18 field goal attempts per game. He would go on to finish the 2022-23 season with 29.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 56.0% from the field, 40.4% from three-point range and 91.9% from the free-throw line.

Kevin Durant is the 1st 55-40-90 player in NBA history. Durant 2022-23 | 56% FG | 40% 3P | 92% FT Credit @StatsWilliams pic.twitter.com/SHmLvJnYFG — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) April 10, 2023

Suns Prepare for Showdown With Kawhi Leonard and Los Angeles Clippers

The Suns are preparing for the opening round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers. Both teams will wait patiently for the conclusion of the NBA’s Play-In Tournament, which is set to start Tuesday, April 11 and conclude Friday, April 14. After that, Game 1 of the series will take play on Sunday, April 16. It’s shaping up to be one of the most anticipated matchups in the first round, featuring plenty of star power from both sides.

Phoenix is coming off a promising end of the regular season after winning seven of its last ten games. Despite losing their last two games of the season, the Suns had decided to rest their starters in those games in preparation for the playoffs. Prior to those two games, Phoenix was in the midst of a seven-game winning streak. That included a 5-0 stretch with Durant back in the lineup after returning from his previous ankle injury.

The Suns will have their hands full in the opening round, as the Clippers have gotten outstanding play as of late from superstar Kawhi Leonard. In his last eight games, Leonard has averaged 24.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 52.2% from the field and 42.2% from three-point range.

Both Durant and Leonard will draw plenty of attention from NBA fans. The two superstars are some of the top forwards in the entire league and should go toe-to-toe plenty throughout the series. Leonard and Durant joined an elite club with their play during the 2022-23 season. According to StatMuse, Leonard and Durant are the only players that finished the season with more than 20.0 points per game while also shooting above 50.0% from the field and 40.0% from three-point range.

Only players with 20+ PPG, 50+ FG% and 40+ 3P% this season: — Kevin Durant

— Kawhi Leonard And they’re meeting in the first round. pic.twitter.com/PvRP4fwnAM — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 9, 2023

Clippers’ Paul George Expected to Miss Start of Series Against Suns

The Clippers and Suns have the talent to present one of the most exciting matchups in the opening round of the playoffs. But the Clippers are expected to be shorthanded for at least the start of the series.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, superstar forward Paul George is expected to be sidelined to begin the series against the Suns. George has been out since March 21 after hyperextending his knee during a Clippers loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. One of the top forwards in the league, George averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game during the 2022-23 season.

Sources: Clippers star Paul George is expected to be sidelined to begin the first-round playoff series against the Suns, but is making some tangible progress from his March 21 knee injury. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 10, 2023

The status involving George will be something to monitor, especially if the Clippers can extend the series as far as possible. With George out, the Clippers will have to lean on Leonard and fellow star point guard Russell Westbrook. In his last nine games, Westbrook has been stellar with his play for Los Angeles. During that span, Westbrook has averaged 19.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game while shooting 52.0% from the field and 45.9% from three-point range.