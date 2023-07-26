Suns’ Kevin Durant Sounds off on NBA Commissioner Adam Silver

As part of the NBA’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement, marijuana, a drug that was once strictly prohibited for player use, has been removed from the banned substances list. During a recent interview with Squawk Box co-anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin, Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant recalled a meeting he had with NBA commissioner Adam Silver about allowing players to use the substance.

“So what did you tell Adam [Silver]?” Cronin asked. “How did you persuade him?”

“Well, he smelled it when I walked in,” Durant responded. “So I didn’t really have to say much, you know what I’m saying? He kind of understood where this was going…It’s the NBA, man… everybody does it, to be honest. It’s like wine at this point.”

Warriors Star Voices Disappointment With New CBA

But even though there are some perks to the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, it contains some clauses that raise eyebrows. One of those clauses is to cap spending among top teams, such as the Golden State Warriors or Los Angeles Lakers while encouraging spending in smaller markets such as Oklahoma City or Portland.

After the new CBA was announced, Warriors forward Draymond Green voiced his disappointment.

“Players lose again…. Smh! Middle and Lower spectrum teams don’t spend because they don’t want to,” Green tweeted. “They want to lose. So increase their spending capabilities, just to increase them. They continue to cut out the middle. And this is what we rushed into a deal for? Smdh! Never fails.”

Bradley Beal Reveals His Goals for Next SeasonA

The Suns executed a deal that landed them three-time All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal in June. It is a power move that many believe could bring the franchise its first title. Beal has not enjoyed much postseason success in his career. He has never advanced past the second round, although he and the Wizards came close in 2017 when they lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the second round.

The expectations upon Beal this season are unprecedented for the star shooting guard. But even with the pressure of winning a title staring him in the face, the All-Star guard says his ultimate goal is to get better as a player.

“ I haven’t really thought about my own goals yet, but I would say the biggest individual piece is getting back to being one of the best two-way players in the League. Showing that I can compete at a high level and play a meaningful game. You know, playing in the playoffs, winning in the playoffs, advancing past rounds,” Beal said in a new interview with SLAM.

“Granted, I wanna get back to my All-Star level of play. I really believe that that’s who I am: All-NBA guy, All-Star guy. And I have a good group that can push me to be that every single day. So I’m excited about that opportunity. I get to be around like-minded guys and guys who will push me to make sure that I’m the best version of myself every day.”

With Beal joining an All-Star core that already features Durant and Devin Booker, the Suns are widely expected to deliver a title. It will be interesting to see if they can get it done.