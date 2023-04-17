Suns’ Kevin Durant Shouldering Unnerving Playoff Streak Heading into Game 2

Even for Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant, the NBA playoffs can present challenges. Arguably one of the top offensive talents in NBA history, Durant has had his fair share of success when it comes to postseason play.

As of late, Durant has found himself on the wrong side of luck when it comes to success in the playoffs. Phoenix went on to lose Game 1 on Sunday, April 16 against the Los Angeles Clippers by a final score of 115-110. Statistically speaking, it was a sensational game for Durant. He finished with 27 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists on 7-of-15 shooting.

The loss would mark the seventh straight postseason loss for Durant dating back to his time with the Brooklyn Nets in 2021. Durant is now 1-9 in his last 10 playoff games. His last playoff win was in Game 5 of the 2021 playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks. In that game, Durant finished with 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists.

The 13-time All-Star won two NBA championships as a member of the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018. In both of those years, Durant was also named the Finals MVP. He would eventually leave the Warriors, joining the Nets ahead of the 2019-20 season. Now with the Suns, Durant will look to snap his unfortunate streak of playoff losses in Game 2, which will take place on Tuesday, April 18.

Kevin Durant is 1-9 in his last 10 playoff games dating back to 2021, including seven straight losses. pic.twitter.com/SYJKR1qpm5 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 17, 2023

Kevin Durant Gives Credit to Clippers’ Defense in Crunch Time

Phoenix found themselves in a hole early on in Game 1 against the Clippers after trailing 30-18 at the end of the first quarter. After battling back in the second quarter, the Suns headed into halftime trailing 59-54.

The Suns would claw their way back into the game as they were tied with the Clippers heading into the fourth quarter. Much of that was in part to a strong performance from Durant, who did a great job of assisting his teammates as he finished the night with 11 assists. But the most shocking statistic of the night came when Durant finished with just one field goal attempt in the final five minutes.

While speaking to the media, Durant gave credit to the Clippers for their defensive effort in the final stretch. Durant commented that he believed his team got good looks but they weren’t able to have success, via House of Highlights YouTube channel.

“They put the trap on me when I come off the ball. A lot of times, I was just facing there in the corner just waiting for it. And just provide space for my teammates. I think we got some good looks there in the fourth, we didn’t knock some down. You got to give credit to the Clippers.”

Clippers Stars Deliver Late in Game 1 Win Over Suns

The Suns looked to be on the verge of finding their way to pull out a tough Game 1 victory on Sunday. After being down as many as 16 points, Phoenix regained the lead midway through the third quarter. The Suns would have an impressive 15-0 run that resulted in a 77-68 lead.

That’s when Clippers star Kawhi Leonard went to work. Leonard finished the game with 38 points, five rebounds and five assists, including 12 points in the third quarter alone. After Leonard’s third quarter surge, the Clippers and Suns would find themselves tied heading into the fourth quarter.

Leonard would hit a pair of three-pointers inside of three minutes left in the game. With just 15 seconds left in the game, Phoenix’s Devin Booker attempted to drive to the basket to get a quick bucket. That was until Clippers star Russell Westbrook would have a game-sealing block before deflecting the ball off of Booker out of bounds. It would give the Clippers possession with 10 seconds left.

Kevin Durant commented on the clutch play of the Clippers down the stretch while speaking to the media, via House of Highlights YouTube channel. Durant said that while it was a competitive game, the clutch three’s from the Clippers were “huge.”

“It was a great back-and-forth game all game. Those three 3s they hit late in the fourth was huge. I think we were a pretty even game until then, pretty even game all the way around outside of the 3-point line.”