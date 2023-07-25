Ex Suns Star Sounds off on Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade

In the waning moments of the 2023 NBA trade deadline, the Phoenix Suns shocked the league and made a blockbuster trade to land All-NBA forward Kevin Durant. Despite winning 64 games the previous season, and punching their ticket to an NBA Finals berth in 2021, Suns’ general manager James Jones pushed all his chips to the center to acquire arguably the best player in the NBA.

But acquiring Durant from the Brooklyn Nets did not come at a cheap cost. Along with a plethora of first-round draft picks, the Suns had to part with two key rotation players in Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson. The trade came as a shock to many but Bridges says he was already prepared to become a Net.

“In the summer, KD said he wanted to go to Phoenix so it was kind of in the back of my head ‘cause, you know, we’re not dumb, like, if you want to come here, I was gone and Cam Johnson knew we were,” Bridges said on the “Podcast P” podcast.

“I knew it, so I’m like, ‘Well, it ain’t Book leaving, I don’t think it’s D.A. and I don’t think it’s CP (Chris Paul). I always made jokes, me and Cam was like, ‘Damn, KD‘ bout to come here. Pack your bags, we’re outta here!”

When the Nets could not agree on a long-term extension with Kyrie Irving last summer, Durant requested a trade from the franchise at the start of the free agency period. Multiple reports confirmed that the Nets would agree to send Durant to a destination of his choice for a fair compensation package and his preferred landing spot was the Suns.

Durant returned to Brooklyn at the beginning of last season and things began to look up for the Nets after firing Steve Nash due to a cold start to the season. Under new head coach Jacque Vaughn, the franchise went on a 12-game winning streak and we’re challenging the Boston Celtics for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

But when Durant sprained his MCL in January the losses began to pile up and Kyrie grew impatient waiting for a new deal. He requested a trade days before the deadline and not much time lapsed before he was sent to the Dallas Mavericks. In the coming days, the Nets would then send Durant to the Suns for a gargantuan trade package.

Cam Johnson Inks Max Deal With Nets

Heading into the NBA free agency period, most knew that the top priority for the Nets would be re-signing Johnson, who was a restricted free agent. It was also apparent that Johnson would not come cheap for the Nets. Multiple reports confirmed he declined a $72 million contract extension from the Suns last season. It was one of the reasons he got traded by the franchise.

At the opening of the free agency period, the Nets got their answer on the future of their star forward. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Johnson agreed to return to the franchise on a 4-year, $108 million deal.

“Restricted free agent F Cam Johnson has agreed on a four-year, $108 million deal to stay with the Brooklyn Nets, his agent Steven Heumann of CAA Basketball tells ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted on June 30. “Nets keep a young cornerstone acquired in a deadline deal with Suns.”

Johnson averaged 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 25 games for the Nets last season.