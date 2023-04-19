Kevin Durant Sounds Off About Torrey Craig After Suns Beat Clippers in Game 2

Kevin Durant sounded off about Torrey Craig after the Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of their first-round series on April 18.

“We need him to continue to be confident to shoot the ball,” Durant said. “He understands that team (the Clippers), like I said, gon’ play a little gimmicky and throw a big on him or just leave him wide open or give him a 3. So you gotta make ’em pay and I think he’s been doin’ a great job of that thus far.”

Craig put up 17 points in Game 2 while shooting an efficient 6-of-9 from the field and 5-of-8 from deep. The 32-year-old forward, who had 22 points and four rebounds in Game 1, is averaging 19.5 points and 3.5 rebounds through the first two games of the Suns-Clippers series while shooting an astounding 71.4% from the floor and 58.3% from 3-point land.

Craig averaged 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists during the regular season in 79 appearances. He’s taken his game to another level in the playoffs thus far and the Suns are loving his production.

Chris Paul on Torrey Crag: ‘Craig Made Just About Every Big Shot for Us Tonight’

Suns All-Star point guard Chris Paul praised Craig as well after Game 2. It’s clear that Phoenix’s star players appreciate what Craig brings to the table every night.

“Craig made just about every big shot for us tonight,” Paul said. “If you watch games, it’s the timing of the shots. Sometimes when the team got a chance to cut it from six to four, three and then Craig will hit a 3 to put us up nine. It was the timing of the shots that he made and that’s big in this series.”

Craig becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer. He will have made more than $15 million in his career once this season ends. The South Carolina native has played for the Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, Suns and Indiana Pacers.

Chris Paul Talks About Finally Beating Scott Foster

Going into Game 2, Paul had lost 13 consecutive playoff games referee Scott Foster officiated. During his postgame press conference following the Game 2 win, CP3 talked about finally winning a game Foster officiated.

“I ain’t notice,” Paul said. “Nah I think we all about in this run minimizing distractions. So that is what it is. I’m sure it’s still gon’ be a thing. League know what it is. So can’t control it. Ain’t been able to control all the other ones, so it ain’t gon’ change now. So the game is the game.”

Paul played 38 minutes in Game 2, finishing with 16 points, four rebounds and eight assists while shooting 8-of-14 from the field. The 12-time All-Star and future Hall of Famer, who is looking to win his first NBA title, had a plus-minus of +14.

Paul underwent an X-ray on his right hand after Game 2, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. Fortunately for Paul and the Suns, the results came back clean.

Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul received an X-ray on his right hand following the Game 2 victory and results came back clean, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 19, 2023

Paul averaged 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists during the regular season while shooting 44.0% from the field, 37.5% from beyond the arc and 83.1% from the free-throw line. The Wake Forest product signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Suns in August 2021.