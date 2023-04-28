Suns Star Kevin Durant Unveils Major Announcement Ahead of Nuggets Series

Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant has already carved out a Hall of Fame-level career as a two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP. He has a chance to build on that even further this season, as some people believe that the Suns are the favorites to win the title after adding Durant to their already star-studded roster. With KD set to build on his legacy and potentially go down as one of the greatest athletes ever, his sneaker sponsor, Nike, decided to lock him in long-term sooner rather than later. On April 28, the star forward announced that he signed a lifetime deal with the sneaker giant.

“When I first signed with Nike, I couldn’t have dreamed of how far we’d go in this partnership. We’ve done amazing work creatively and philanthropically. We’ve traveled the world together and built a business that will now last forever,” Durant said via Boardroom.“I’m excited for the future and honored to be in rare company with this deal.”

Chris Paul Set to Receive Air Jordan 1 Player Edition

With the Suns having a good crop of the NBA’s star power in Phoenix, many of their players have signature shoe deals. One of those is their starting point guard, Chris Paul, who has been signed to the Jordan brand since 2006.

While Paul has had signature shoes in the past, he has never had a player edition retro Jordan for sale to the general public. That will all change this fall as Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that Paul will get his own PE of the Air Jordan 1 low.

“For 2023, CP3 will officially be releasing his own Air Jordan 1 Low OG in October. Dressed in a Light Cream and Sail color scheme. No leaked photos have surfaced, but this Chris Paul x Air Jordan 1 Low is a nod to his love for Michael Jordan’s low-top silhouette,” Mario Briguglio of Sneaker Bar Detroit writes.

“You can expect personal branding constructed with premium materials housed in special packaging. The shoe will likely come with extra laces and will be available in men’s sizing. Look for the Chris Paul x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “CP3” to release on October 24th.”

Devin Booker Signature Shoe Set for Spring 2024

Another Suns star set to get a signature sneaker is their starting shooting guard, Devin Booker. Booker had arguably had the best season of his career, averaging a career-high 27.8 points per game and a career-best 49.4% from the field. He has turned it up even more in the playoffs. Booker averaged more than 37 points per game in the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers. D-Book has gone from a player on the rise to a star who has arrived. And next spring, so will his first signature sneaker under the Nike brand.

“While no leaked photos have surfaced, as well as the first set of specific colorways, you can expect each D Book 1 to have its own special story. Being a huge fan of the late Kobe Bryant as well as the Mamba’s own line, you can most likely expect the shoe to come in a low-top build with the debut of his own logo similar to the Ja Morant’s Ja 1,” Mario Briguglio of Sneaker Bar Detroit writes.

“Another interesting note that could be inspiration either for a specific colorway or displayed on each release is the message, “Be Legendary,” which was what Bryant wrote to Booker on his Kobe 11s after their one and only meeting as opponents in the NBA. To this day, that message is like a badge of honor to Booker, he even tattooed it on his forearm and writes it on every pair of Kobe’s he wears during games.”