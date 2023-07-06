Lakers Star Sounds off on Suns Devin Booker: ‘It Is Something That I Cry About’

With the NBA offseason in full swing, players have some time off from the rigorous NBA schedule. During the summer, many of the NBA’s stars host basketball camps for the top talent around the country. Los Angeles Lakers All-Star point guard D’Angelo Russell hosted a basketball camp in June, and one of the guests was Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. Booker and Russell have known each other since high school and beginning their journey to the NBA. Having Booker show up to his camp is a gesture that moved the Lakers guard to tears.

“I mean, I don’t cry a lot, but this is something that I cry about. Just having the support from guys that I’ve crossed paths with over the years and them supporting me. This is the biggest thing you can do for me by showing up to my camp,” Russell said to Kent Spencer of WHAS11.

Booker also chimed in and talked about his relationship with Russell.

“[We’ve known each other] since the seventh or eighth grade. Camps, camp ball, we used to trade out our gear, helped each other out and always kept in contact. So, it’s a relationship that is going to be forever… We have been going at it for a very long time,” the Suns guard said.

Isaiah Todd Sounds off on Bradley Beal

The Suns made a huge splash before the free agency period began and signed three-time All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal. Though the acquisition paired him with two other premiere basketball players in Booker and Kevin Durant, some are unconvinced that Beal will be the piece that will turn the Suns into a title contender. After all, the Wizards have missed the playoffs in four of the last five seasons.

However, newly acquired Suns guard Isaiah Todd, who was part of the Beal trade, says the All-Star guard has been one of the hardest workers on the roster since being traded by the Wizards.

“I don’t know what people talk about him, but I know he’s one of the hardest workers that I’ve ever met. Every time I come into the gym, he’s in there working on something. He told me to live in the weight room I never forget, and I see him living in the weight room, living in a gym, and that’s just motivation for me as a young guy coming in,” Todd said to Duane Rankin of AZ Central.

“I almost get emotional just thinking about you know us winning the championship one day and you know everything that he might have gone through behind closed doors and me watching him since I was a kid wanting him to win the championship as well it’s like amazing to see.”

Ex Suns Big Man Sounds off on New Role

The Suns have had about as good of an offseason as you could ask from a team housing three max contract players. But they have also had to part ways with key players from last season’s roster as part of the process. One of those players was reserve big man Jock Landale, who gave the squad great minutes off the bench in the playoffs.

The Australian native got his payday at the beginning of free agency, signing a 4-year, $32 million deal with the Rockets. But just because he has gotten paid, do not expect Landale’s work ethic to change.

“I also feel that, given it is non-guaranteed, there’s no ability for me to take my foot off the gas, and I feel that’s really important and plays into my character a bit. I have still got to earn everything,” Landale said to ESPN.

“I felt as though I’d worked my way to when I played and when I played heavy minutes, I always produced. If I can get the trust of a coach who has the front office behind me, and they’re all supportive of the decision, absolutely I believe I can play to that contract.”