Suns Get Major Update on Bradley Beal: Report

Bradley Beal has played in only three games for the Phoenix Suns and hasn’t played since November 12 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. It appears Beal’s return to the Suns is imminent. The Arizona Repulic’s Duane Rank reported via his X account on December 10 that Beal will return on December 12 against the Golden State Warriors.

Barring any setbacks, Bradley Beal (back) on course to play Tuesday vs. Golden State, sources have told The Republic. Beal has played in just three games with Phoenix Suns. Last played Nov. 12 vs. OKC. Full participant Sunday practice. Averaging 17.3 points this season.

#Suns pic.twitter.com/EJWzNjiABc — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) December 10, 2023

Beal is averaging 17.3 points while shooting 39.1% from the field and 33.3% from three, per Basketball-Reference. He deserves the benefit of the doubt since it’s a very small sample size, and he’s adapting to a new role as the designated third banana. Beal has not played with Devin Booker this season, but he has played with Kevin Durant in all three games.

This is also an opportunity for Beal to prove exactly why the Suns acquired him. They haven’t been too bad in the month that he hasn’t been available. However, they are 12-10, which puts them at the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. The Warriors are also trying to rise through the ranks of the playoff race. With Beal available, the Suns could gain some ground on the Warriors.

Kevin Durant Did Not Practice: Report

Though Bradley Beal’s return appears to be imminent, Kevin Durant’s return is still pending. Durant, who is recovering from an ankle injury, did not participate in the Suns practice on December 10, per Frank Vogel via Gerald Bourguet’s X account.

Frank Vogel said Bradley Beal was a full participant in practice. Kevin Durant and Nassir Little were not, Little has an orbital fracture. Grayson Allen got in some light shooting. Vogel said it’s too early to say whether Beal/KD/Allen will be availability for Tuesday — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) December 10, 2023

While he missed the Suns game against the Sacramento Kings on December 8, Durant has not had nearly the same bad injury luck that Beal has had since the start of the 2023-24 season. He has played in 19 games for the Suns this season. Thus far, Durant has put up his usual numbers, averaging 31 points, shooting 52.1% from the field and 50% from three, per Basketball-Reference.

Since tearing his Achilles in 2019, the most games Durant has played is 55 with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2021-22 season. While he has shown no signs of slowing down, the Suns must be careful with him whenever he gets hurt factoring both his injury history and his age.

While Beal may be third in the Suns’ pecking order, he was also acquired to potentially mitigate the issues that would come with Durant getting hurt.

Devin Booker Excited for Bradley Beal’s Return

Devin Booker gave a short and sweet response when asked about the prospect of Bradley Beal’s return.

"Excited, can't wait for the world to see." Devin Booker on Bradley Beal, who is in final phase to return after having not played since Nov. 12 due to low back issues. #Suns pic.twitter.com/XUVRCpCto3 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) December 10, 2023

“Excited. Can’t wait for the world to see,” Booker said, per Rankin’s X account.

Booker then elaborated further on what he’s seen from Beal in practice.

“Just what he’s been doing in the past last 11 to 12 years he’s been in it. Making plays, being a force offensively and defensively. I think what’s next is finding your wind and getting back into game shape. You can only do that by getting back on the floor,” Booker said.

Before teaming up, Beal and Booker have established themselves as primarily scorers who can secondarily make plays for others. The duo will finally get to figure out how to play off one another when they expect to play with each other against the Warriors.