Mavericks Could Form New Big Three After Suns Land Bradley Beal

After the Phoenix Suns landed Bradley Beal in a blockbuster deal to form a new Big Three in the desert, the Dallas Mavericks could follow suit by bringing LeBron James to the DFW; this, at least, according to Dallas Basketball’s Dalton Trigg.

“The Mavs could be closer to getting things back on track than what the initial disappointment of them missing the play-in tournament indicated,” Trigg prefaced before saying, “If James wants to join Irving and Doncic in Dallas, then he’ll find a way to do so, and with another super team forming in the Western Conference, he may be thinking it’s time to do that himself in a new setting.”

Trigg feels that the current Los Angeles Lakers roster — which is set to see raises for Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Dennis Schroeder, and D’Angelo Russell if they are all retained — has already peaked, while Dallas’ record was worse than indicated since the Mavericks lost 29 “clutch” games that were decided in the final five minutes.

“Although the Lakers made it to the Western Conference Finals this year while the Mavs missed the postseason outright, one could argue that L.A.’s current roster has already peaked,” Trigg wrote. “By the numbers, the offensive duo of Doncic and Irving was devastating for opponents, it was just overall team depth and defense that kept the Mavs from getting over the hump. Dallas played a league-high 55 clutch games during the 2022-23 season, but had just a 26-29 record in those games.”

‘No Question’ Suns Got Better After Bradley Beal Trade

With the Suns acquiring Beal for a package that included no future first-rounders, many are signing the praises of Phoenix’s front office — with one of those being CBS Sports’ Jack Maloney, who said there’s “no question” the Suns got better after landing Beal on the cheap.

“The Suns made what appeared to be their all-in move at the deadline last season when they acquired Durant, but managed to take advantage of the cut-rate price for Beal to add yet another All-Star to the roster,” Maloney prefaced before saying, “In terms of pure talent, there’s no question the Suns got better on Sunday.”

Maloney called adding Beal for what it took to land him was a “no-brainer.”

“Even if you have some questions about Beal’s ability to move the needle, adding him for this price is a no-brainer; in a vacuum, they crushed this trade,” Maloney wrote. “The potential cause for concern in Phoenix is some of the ancillary aspects of the deal — namely their lack of depth and salary cap limitations.”

Mavericks Interested in Pair of Free Agent Forwards

Per a June 18 report from HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Mavericks reportedly have interest in a pair of free agent forwards: Boston Celtics restricted free agent Grant Williams and Sacramento Kings veteran Harrison Barnes.

On the Williams front, Scotto feels it’s not insignificant that the Celtics combo forward shares an agent with Luka Doncic.

“The latest team to have interest in Williams looking ahead to free agency is the Dallas Mavericks, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto prefaced before saying, “It’s worth noting Williams and Mavericks star Luka Doncicare both represented by WME Sports.”

Barnes, on the other hand, was traded by the Mavericks during his first stint halfway through his third season. Both of his last contracts were at least $85 million over the duration of four years, but it’s unclear what Barnes would receive in the current salary cap climate with a new CBA featuring punitive luxury taxes starting July 1.