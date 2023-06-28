Suns Linked to Deal for Sharpshooter Amid Looming Free Agency : Report

The Phoenix Suns’ quest to find a supporting cast for their All-Star trio of Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker will begin at the start of the NBA free agency period on Friday, June 30. Per NBA insider Marc Stein, formerly of ESPN and the New York Times, the Suns are being linked to a deal for Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter Yutawatanabe.

“As Phoenix scours the league for quality players willing to play for the league minimum and chase a ring in its supporting cast surrounding Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, Nets sharpshooter Yuta Watanabe and Nets alumnus Mike James (Durant’s close friend who played this past season at AS Monaco in the EuroLeague) have surfaced as potential targets,” Stein wrote via his Substack account.

Yuta Watanabe is a potential target for the Phoenix Suns, per @TheSteinLine “As Phoenix scours the league for quality players willing to play for the league minimum and chase a ring in its supporting cast surrounding Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, Nets… pic.twitter.com/huyron9hcB — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 28, 2023

Yuta Watanabe Named ‘Obvious’ Choice for Suns

Watanabe was not a household name heading into last season. But amid a season of chaos for the Nets franchise, he was one of their more consistent players.

The Nets sharpshooter had a breakout season in 2023, where he shot a scorching 44% from beyond the arc, elevating himself as one of the top marksmen in the NBA. John Hollinger of The Athletic says he is an “obvious” free agency pickup for the Suns.

“Watanabe had a breakout year in Brooklyn, shooting 44.4 percent from 3, but the Nets’ crowd at the forward position makes it seem unlikely he’s back. A solid defender with a limited offensive repertoire beyond the catch-and-shoot game, Watanabe would be a good pickup as a fourth forward who can fill in at either spot, although he’s probably more comfortable at the three,” Hollinger said in The Athletic’s 2023 NBA Free Agency Preview.

“One obvious place to look for him on a minimum deal would be Phoenix. The Suns will likely need to sign several minimum deals to fill out their roster this summer, and Watanabe could be reunited with Kevin Durant and again play off him for open 3s.”

Gilbert Arenas Gets Honest About Suns’ Playoff Run

When the Suns pulled off the blockbuster trade to land Durant at the deadline it was viewed as a power move that pushed Phoenix into the tier of title favorites. The All-Star trio of Durant, Booker, and Chris Paul was among the most talented groupings in the league.

But in an unforeseen turn of events for most, Phoenix was beaten handily by the now defending champion Denver Nuggets in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs.

But as shocking as Phoenix’s loss may have been to some, former NBA star Gilbert Arena says he “wasn’t surprised” by the result.

“Kevin Durant and the Suns got eliminated early, and I was one of them that thought they were going to go to the Finals. I was surprised because just the talent alone should get them there. But it’s about match-ups, and you’re matching up with a very disciplined, super athletic team that is counter-reading you,” Arenas said during an appearance on “VladTV”.

“When you play them, you really have to focus. For the Suns, that wasn’t just let’s just run up and down and see who can outscore who; this one’s more of who’s the smartest on the court. I was really shocked, but wasn’t surprised”