Ex-Sun, Former Near-20 Point Scorer Eyes NBA Return

TJ Warren remains a free agent after his second tenure with the Phoenix Suns ended in 2023. Warren has not signed with a team because of his extensive injury history, having missed nearly two seasons because of stress fractures in his foot. However, he believes that he can still play in the NBA with a clean bill of health.

Warren explained to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto that he is not only healthy but also believes he can still prove himself an NBA player again.

“I’m 100 percent healthy now,” Warren told Scotto in a November 24 story. “The foot injuries were a part of my career during those two years. I feel like I was reaching a crazy pinnacle right around the bubble. It was a great situation. Unfortunately, I had the injuries, and it set me back a little bit. I want to go out there and prove myself like I always have my whole career, being kind of under the radar.”

Warren understands why teams are apprehensive about adding him. Still, he believes that their concerns will be eased once they become acquainted with what happened to Warren.

“I feel like my production speaks for itself. I understand the concerns because two years was a long time, especially when you don’t know the situation thoroughly, but I’m completely healthy now and looking forward to the opportunity to prove myself again.”

Warren averaged 19.8 points at his peak for the Indiana Pacers during the 2019-20 season. While those days might be behind him, he could still be a valued bench scorer for anyone looking to win.

TJ Warren Worked Out For The Boston Celtics

Though Warren is not on a team at the moment, teams have shown their interest in him. The Boston Celtics worked both him and Lamar Stevens out in August 2023, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

“The Boston Celtics are meeting with free agent forward T.J. Warren and Lamar Stevens in Boston this week,” Charania said via his X account on August 22. “Both players will undergo workouts and are being considered for a potential deal with the Celtics, who still have multiple open roster spots.”

Celtics meeting with two free agent forwards in Boston this week for a potential wing addition, sources say: pic.twitter.com/zTEWDmy3yI — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 23, 2023

The Celtics added Stevens before the season started, but Warren getting a workout proved there’s still hope for his career. Even if he hasn’t played yet this season, Warren could be a valuable mid-season addition for a contender.

TJ Warren Believes He Can Be A Bench Scorer

Warren believes that he can help a playoff team’s second unit scoring production.

“There are a lot of teams that can use bench scoring for sure,” Warren told Scotto. “I watch the NBA every day, and I’m watching to see where I can see myself helping playoff teams get over the hump and be a presence on both ends of the floor.”

Warren believes he doesn’t get enough credit as a defender, so he believes he can help a playoff team.

“I take pride in being a two-way player. I know a lot of people doubt my defensive ability because I score easily. I take pride on both ends of the floor. There are definitely a lot of playoff teams I can contribute to and make an impact.”

The Suns didn’t depend on Warren much during their 2023 playoff run. However, with Warren claiming he’s healthy now, that may have been because he was still recovering from his injuries.